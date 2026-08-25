IMAGE: The new logo in the center of the ice at the Bell Centre is magnificent

There's something new in the center of the Bell Centre's ice rink.

The Canadiens have installed a logo that gives the ice a rather different look.

Of course, it features the traditional “CH” in the center, surrounded by the words “Montréal Canadiens.”

But what really catches the eye is the slightly retro look, which stands in stark contrast to the much more modern logo fans are used to seeing in the center of the ice. And honestly, it looks pretty cool.

It's the latest trend in the NHL: big logos in the center of the rink. Just ask the Golden Knights, who painted their logo in the center of their rink in the colors of a roulette wheel.

And the Habs' logo is really well done, too.

The new Habs logo at the Bell Centre for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/4zIdGb922h — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 25, 2026

I like it because it looks a little more modern.

I had nothing against the Canadiens' old, all-red logo, but it's nice to see a change. It's not a change that's going to completely shake up the CH Canadiens' visual identity… but still.

It's always fun to notice little details like this.

And, all things considered, it's a reminder that the team's season is just around the corner. Remember that training camp is set to begin in the coming weeks: so it's only natural to see the Bell Centre getting ready for the upcoming season.

In a Nutshell

– Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Jacques Demers, the last coach to win a Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1993. He turned 82 today. Gazette file photo by Allen McInnis @AllenMcInnis pic.twitter.com/44Oqb7x4e0 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 25, 2026

– Well done.

Two @MTLAlouettes players—Kabion Ento and Davis Alexander—are among @TVASports' Players of the Week https://t.co/A2WnkCdQAj — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) August 25, 2026

– Darn.