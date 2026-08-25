Aaron Donald might delay his return to the NFL for a very specific reason

Could Aaron Donald make a spectacular return to the NFL in 2026?

At 35, the former

defensive stalwart for the Los Angeles Rams continues to train hard, but his potential return doesn't seem to depend solely on his physical condition.

After ten exceptional seasons in the league, Donald has already earned approximately $157.1 million in career earnings

. His last contract included one remaining year worth $30 million, but the key question now is under what financial terms a potential return could be arranged.

According to Albert Breer, several NFL observers are wondering precisely about this aspect. The problem isn't just determining how much Donald could earn, but also figuring out

how such compensation could fit into the Rams' budget and salary cap.

In other words, even if the player genuinely wants to return to the field, the financial equation could be the deciding factor. After such a lucrative career and superstar status, it seems hard to imagine Donald coming back for just a token salary.

Aaron Donald's return is still a possibility

For now, no specific date has been announced regarding a potential decision. Donald continues to train, keeping the door open for a return, though he has not confirmed that he will play another season.

His experience, defensive impact, and immense reputation could obviously be a considerable asset for the Rams. It remains to be seen whether the two sides will be able to reach a mutually satisfactory financial agreement.

The next step could therefore depend as much on salary negotiations as on Aaron Donald's willingness to officially resume his career. For NFL fans, the suspense remains.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.