The NFL Outside the United States: Not So Fast!

The NFL has been considering expanding its presence overseas for several years, but turning an international market into a full-fledged franchise is a far more complex challenge than simply organizing a few games outside the United States.

A permanent team

must have a loyal fan base, suitable infrastructure, a solid business model, and an environment compatible with the league's sporting requirements.

Two options are on the table: relocating an existing franchise or increasing the number of teams. A relocation would preserve the 32-team structure, but no obvious candidate currently seems willing to give up its U.S. market. Expansion therefore seems more realistic, even if it would require a major overhaul of the schedule and divisions.

London naturally stands out as the most prestigious candidate. The British capital is home to Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a substantial commercial market. However, the

logistical challenges

are significant. Long trips, the time difference with the United States, and recruitment constraints could make life difficult for a European team in the long run. Furthermore, British fans often remain loyal to their favorite American franchises.

Mexico Takes the Lead

Mexico presents a much more balanced profile. The NFL boasts tens of millions of fans there, and American football enjoys a genuine local culture. Mexico City also benefits from a time zone that is particularly convenient for U.S. broadcasts and is significantly closer to several NFL markets than London.

The main challenge remains financial: a franchise must generate enough premium revenue, sponsorships, and commercial activities to justify a valuation of several billion dollars. The infrastructure will also need to meet the NFL's ongoing standards.

Toronto, too, has strong arguments in its favor. The city is close to the United States, is very familiar with professional football, and is part of a major sports market. However, the lack of a perfectly suited stadium and potential competition from the Buffalo Bills and the Canadian Football League complicate the situation.

Finally, Brazil represents a longer-term option. With a massive fan base and broadcast-friendly time zones, São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro could become major markets. Distance and economic uncertainties, however, make the project less immediate.

For now, the NFL could continue to increase the number of international games to test demand before taking the leap toward a permanent franchise.

If it ultimately decides to establish a presence abroad, Mexico City currently seems to offer the most compelling balance between popularity, proximity, sports culture, and logistical constraints.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.