The Medusa Case: Georges Laraque Had Warned Lewis le Fou

I'm not one to watch influencers' streams that go on for hours. Whether they're from Quebec, the U.S., or Europe, it just doesn't appeal to me.

That said, I recognize the buzz they can generate, especially among our young Quebecers. I was talking about this with a reporter from 98.5 FM the other day at the Nutrilait Center, and he made me realize something: for many young people here, these influencers are the only ambassadors of our Quebec culture. It's beautiful and sad at the same time.

Where am I going with all this this afternoon?

Like everyone else, I saw the clips from Medusa's live streams on the yacht he rented in Florida. Like everyone else, I saw how badly he came across with some of his comments and how certain popular influencers also took a hit following that little trip to Miami.

Lewis the Crazy is one of those influencers who shouldn't have gone on that yacht. His little trip most likely cost him several thousand dollars in sponsorships.

Some internet users claim that Lewis le Fou was just hanging out with the wrong crowd, while others are less forgiving and simply didn't like his behavior. Everyone has their own opinion on the matter.

However, no one can say that Lewis le Fou wasn't warned. Georges Laraque had indeed cautioned Lewis a few months ago about the people he was associating with and the gifts he would be offered:

“When you're at the top, bad people will often want to associate with you for the wrong reasons, by giving you gifts. Be careful!” – Georges Laraque “That makes a hell of a lot of sense!” – Lewis le Fou

Georges must have been approached SO MANY times by people with bad intentions when he was playing in the NHL.

But you know, getting back to Lewis, how many times have I told my teens not to do this or that… but they had to test the limits for themselves. Let's just call it youth.

A hockey game still on the schedule

Lewis le Fou's team will face Olivier Primeau's team for a second time on November 21 at the Videotron Centre. The event is still on, and tickets are almost all sold out.

Georges Laraque, Marc Dupré, and Alexandre Bisaillon still plan to participate in the event. Georges will coach Lewis's team.

“Even though I've warned Lewis in the past, what I like about him is that he understood what happened and quickly left the streamfest so as not to further damage his image. I already played in the first game, and I'll be back with the same assistants as last time—when we won. We have to defend our title.” – Georges Laraque

Here's hoping this saga has opened a lot of eyes and that influencers will be better able to avoid the traps set for them. Because there will be more…