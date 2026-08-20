The CH, a “crap team” in the playoffs, according to Corey Pronman

Canadiens fans know Corey Pronman as a guy who often bashes the team's young players.

For example, he mentioned Lane Hutson in a recent article, saying that he won't be an NHL star (even though he already is), and that caused quite a stir.

Today, Pronman published a list of the top 100 players and prospects who were selected after the first round of the draft. And Lane Hutson tops that list: perhaps, in Pronman's eyes, putting him in first place would earn him some brownie points with the fans… even though, in reality, the defenseman ended up there by default.

Top 100 NHL players and prospects under age 23 drafted outside the first round https://t.co/Kagvx3UVf7 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) August 20, 2026

But if Pronman was trying to make new friends… he missed the mark.

Because on The Athletic's podcast, Pronman himself justified Zach Benson's ranking (124th) in his list of the top 156 players under 23 by saying that the young Sabres player faced some crappy teams (the Bruins and the Habs) during the recent playoffs.

When I told you Pronman had lost his mind…

I really have to wonder: did he even watch the Canadiens' playoff run?

How is it possible for a crappy team to make it all the way to the conference finals… after beating two powerhouse teams like the Lightning and the Sabres?

That doesn't really hold water…

Corey Pronman on ranking Buffalo's Zach Benson 124th: “He played against two shitty-caliber playoff teams… the Habs weren't a good playoff team.” pic.twitter.com/d51TGSsefV — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2026

At this point, I get the impression that Pronman is doing this just to get people talking about him or to make himself seem interesting. You know the saying: Talk about it—good or bad—but talk about it…

Well, that's kind of what's happening with Pronman, it seems.

At least, that's the only logical explanation I can come up with when I see him saying things like that.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

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— A dream come true for Davis. Now… pic.twitter.com/lWiuMf4F0P — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) August 20, 2026

– It's your turn.

The best of the best. Here are the top 10 highest-rated players in NHL 27. Who's too high or too low? pic.twitter.com/rHQuXs9bKM — BarDown (@BarDown) August 20, 2026

– Check this out!