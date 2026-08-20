PHOTOS: The Yankees Beat the Orioles Amid Controversy

The Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees were tied at the end of the seventh inning last night (Wednesday) when Pete Alonso appeared to have given his team the lead with a thunderous home run down the left-field line.

The umpires, however, initially called it a foul ball before consulting with each other and reviewing the video.

The delay seemed to last thirty minutes, but it ultimately took five minutes for the on-field call to be upheld.

Judge for yourselves.

The Orioles couldn't believe this potential go-ahead home run from Pete Alonso was called foul. pic.twitter.com/Wb8Q3AZT6d — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 20, 2026

In a statement, the MLB Replay Center later explained its decision.

After reviewing all relevant angles, the replay official was unable to definitively determine that the ball had left the field in fair territory. The call stands, and it is a foul ball.

And a camera from the Orioles' broadcast positioned near the boundary line makes the play look much closer and tends to support Major League Baseball's position that there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the call.

It's pretty clear that MLB Twitter censors anything to fit its anti-Yankees agenda, but this is clearly a foul ball lol pic.twitter.com/qrzotlQPy0 — BronxBmbrz (@BronxBmbrz) August 20, 2026

Ultimately, Alonso struck out, and Baltimore was retired in order.

The Yankees then took the lead early in the eighth inning when George Lombard Jr. hit an RBI single and Jazz Chisholm scored on a wild pitch.

The Orioles were out of the running at that point, and New York held on to win 5-3, taking the second game of the three-game series.

The O's are likely very frustrated by this call and the final outcome of the game—and understandably so—but at this stage of the season, in the thick of the playoff race, they need to move on and secure a crucial victory today (Thursday) against these same Yankees before another tough series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.