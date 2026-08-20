LJ Mooney in the NHL: “It’s going to be tough for him to become a regular”

Marc-Olivier Cook
LJ Mooney in the NHL: “It’s going to be tough for him to become a regular”
Credit: Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

LJ Mooney may not exactly have the build you'd imagine when you think of a future NHL regular.

And that could make it difficult for him to secure a regular spot in the big leagues because of that.

At least that's the impression of Scott Wheeler (The Athletic), who discussed the young forward's chances of establishing himself in the big leagues during a Reddit Q&A session. According to him, it won't necessarily be a walk in the park for the American…

It's true, after all, that players of his build often have to work twice as hard to convince coaches that they can hold their own in the NHL.

But Wheeler doesn't seem ready to rule it out just yet.

The reporter specifically mentioned players like Nathan Gerbe and Rocco Grimaldi, who managed to make a name for themselves despite their small stature. We could also add a player like Cole Caufield to that list.

And when you look at Mooney's strengths, there may be reason for some optimism: his skating ability, the way he moves on the ice, and his competitive spirit could allow him to pull off a surprise.

And we know the kid has a lot of talent with the puck, too.

Wheeler points out that a player like Mooney's situation can depend on several factors that aren't necessarily within his control: injuries, coaching decisions, and the team's lineup can make all the difference.

And he's right.

Because even if a coach really likes a small forward, he can't put five of them on the ice at the same time given the reality of today's NHL.

So Mooney will likely need a little help along the way. An opportunity that arises—an injury to an established player or simply a strong training camp—could give him the chance to show what he's made of in the future.

It'll be up to him to prove himself… but in the meantime, it'll be interesting to follow his progress next season in the NCAA.


In a Nutshell

– It's coming.

– Oh yeah! Another W tonight for the Habs?

– The Sharks!

– What a great play!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!