LJ Mooney in the NHL: “It’s going to be tough for him to become a regular”

LJ Mooney may not exactly have the build you'd imagine when you think of a future NHL regular.

And that could make it difficult for him to secure a regular spot in the big leagues because of that.

At least that's the impression of Scott Wheeler (The Athletic), who discussed the young forward's chances of establishing himself in the big leagues during a Reddit Q&A session. According to him, it won't necessarily be a walk in the park for the American…

It's true, after all, that players of his build often have to work twice as hard to convince coaches that they can hold their own in the NHL.

But Wheeler doesn't seem ready to rule it out just yet.

The reporter specifically mentioned players like Nathan Gerbe and Rocco Grimaldi, who managed to make a name for themselves despite their small stature. We could also add a player like Cole Caufield to that list.

And when you look at Mooney's strengths, there may be reason for some optimism: his skating ability, the way he moves on the ice, and his competitive spirit could allow him to pull off a surprise.

And we know the kid has a lot of talent with the puck, too.

New Habs prospect LJ Mooney has some sick skills pic.twitter.com/So7dxQ2K3o — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 5, 2025

Wheeler points out that a player like Mooney's situation can depend on several factors that aren't necessarily within his control: injuries, coaching decisions, and the team's lineup can make all the difference.

And he's right.

Because even if a coach really likes a small forward, he can't put five of them on the ice at the same time given the reality of today's NHL.

So Mooney will likely need a little help along the way. An opportunity that arises—an injury to an established player or simply a strong training camp—could give him the chance to show what he's made of in the future.

It'll be up to him to prove himself… but in the meantime, it'll be interesting to follow his progress next season in the NCAA.

In a Nutshell

– It's coming.

40 days until Habs hockey is back. ( : Joel Armia) pic.twitter.com/8k7S4Z9IPP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2026

– Oh yeah! Another W tonight for the Habs?

Back to business—IT'S GAME DAYYYY back to work— Last chance to get tickets for the game @CocaColaQuebec

https://t.co/Qr6rpOMVVH On game days, wear your Alouettes jersey and enjoy 15% off the entire menu at… pic.twitter.com/xHbaNsZjn0 — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) August 20, 2026

– The Sharks!

Which team that missed the #StanleyCup Playoffs last season will make it in 2026–27? The puck drops on the 2026-27 season on September 29! pic.twitter.com/PURskzraf6 — NHL (@NHL) August 20, 2026

– What a great play!