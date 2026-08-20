Connor McDavid in Montreal: It’s got people talking

Recently, there has been talk that if Connor McDavid were ever to leave Edmonton, the Canadiens would be a logical destination for him.

Stu Cowan addressed the topic on the Sick Podcast.

His take wasn't that it would definitely happen, but rather that the Habs are in a good position to consider making a move if the door were to eventually open.

And this morning, Arpon Basu (The Athletic) weighed in on the topic.

Basically, in an article where he answers readers' questions, he was asked whether the idea of “McJesus” in Montreal was generating buzz. And the journalist had this to say.

“It's definitely generating buzz. But that's all it is. For now.”

We can all agree that if McDavid were ever to become available, the Canadiens would reach out to the Oilers to see if there's a way to find common ground.

After all, his talent would change everything in Montreal…

Connor McDavid is simply not human. (via: IG/garyrobertshpt) pic.twitter.com/K5Z6fqwb8R — BarDown (@BarDown) August 20, 2026

We're mentioning this because Montreal is a market that could turn McJesus into a legend. Because the Habs can make room on the roster. Because the farm system is strong.

On paper, then, there are connections to be made.

That said, of course, we don't know to what extent Kent Hughes would be willing to make sacrifices—both in terms of players to trade and the contract to offer the player, who will be a free agent in 2028—if McDavid were to be traded next summer.

And above all, we don't know how much the center actually wants to play in Montreal. We assume the idea must appeal to him, but we don't know how seriously he'd actually consider it.

In a nutshell

– Martin Brodeur as the starter, Carey Price on the bench.

A Vezina Trophy winner from the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s Who are you starting, benching, and cutting? pic.twitter.com/Cwx0RRLPr6 — BarDown (@BarDown) August 20, 2026

– That's classic MadMax.

That play may have cost the Blue Jays the game. https://t.co/evgoBm4jRJ https://t.co/PbLlSW2b9X — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 20, 2026

– Worth noting.

Iván Jaime is expected to be loaned out again for the upcoming season. This time, the Spanish winger will play in Spain's second division with Las Palmas. The loan will include a €3 million buyout option, with a 20% resale percentage.https://t.co/tWCF1Tu0xV — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 20, 2026

– When will he sign a contract?