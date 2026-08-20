According to fans, the Canadiens don’t have the best front office in the league

The Canadiens are in a position to build something really great right now.

Will this lead to a celebration of the franchise's 25th Stanley Cup in the coming years? Only time will tell, of course.

But the potential is definitely there.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that The Athletic asked fans of all 32 teams what they thought of the 32 front offices in the Bettman era. And let's just say that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton come out looking good.

Fans (a mix of Canadiens fans and fans of other teams) ranked the Canadiens as having the second-best front office in the league. That's a three-spot improvement from 2025.

The Hurricanes, who just won the Stanley Cup, are in first place.

Whether it's contract management, player development, vision, or trades, there isn't a single category where the Canadiens aren't in the top quarter of the league.

We can all agree this is well-deserved. The way Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton run the club ensures that the Habs will undoubtedly remain a powerhouse for many years to come.

But one might wonder if the Habs would be ranked first if Hughes had been able to bring in reinforcements (either on the blue line or for the second line) during the offseason.

That's hypothetical: we'll never know, of course.

Note that the Lightning, the Panthers, and the Mammoth (which finally has the resources to match its ambitions after years of just getting by in Arizona) round out the top five. The Rangers (32), the Kraken (31), and the Red Wings (30) are the three worst teams.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

@passion_mlb podcast with Pascal Harvey and @SebasBerrouard The Blue Jays' comeback, the Paul Skenes situation, and the Kyle Tucker situation are on the agenda https://t.co/LVIHrQeuXP — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) August 20, 2026

– Note to self.

Big road win for the #CFMTL

:

– Goal by Owusu–

Assist by

Synchuk–

Streit's rocket and first goal– Gillier's blunder that didn't change anything–

Craig's save on the line Supra loss:

– 2 goals by

Condé– 3 goals allowed by

Milli– Unnecessary foul in… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 20, 2026

– Corey Pronman continues to be the talk of the town.

– The NHL is heading to Germany for a few games.

The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins will each play two regular-season games in Germany in 2027. The Oilers will play two games in Leon Draisaitl's hometown of Cologne, and the Bruins will play two games in JJ Peterka's hometown of Munich. pic.twitter.com/0Rso3GN1KY — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 20, 2026

– Oh, really?