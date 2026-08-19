Grant McCagg doesn’t like what he sees in Gleb Pugachyov

Obviously, we shouldn't jump to any major conclusions after just a few preseason games.

But so far, Gleb Pugachyov hasn't exactly been delivering the kind of performance Grant McCagg was expecting.

To be honest, he didn't expect to see him move up so quickly to the MHL.

On his HabsCast podcast, McCagg made a point of setting the record straight from the start. It's far too early to call this a bad draft pick or to sound the alarm after just a few games. Certain aspects of the Habs prospect's game have caught his attention.

Pace, in particular, is an issue in his view.

McCagg finds Pugachyov a bit slow off the mark and hasn't particularly liked his pace so far. He even wonders if his summer training focused enough on speed rather than bulking up.

The stats aren't particularly impressive either.

In three MHL games, Pugachyov has scored only one empty-net goal and has a -2 plus/minus rating. It's also worth noting that he has scored just six goals in his last 41 games.

Obviously, no one expects Pugachyov to become a scoring machine.

But for the former Habs scout, he still wants to see more production from a first-round pick, especially at the junior level. We hope to see a different Pugachyov this season. Because he lacks the consistent competitiveness that was precisely one of the qualities that led the Habs to draft him.

The other thing to watch for is perhaps even more interesting.

He's likely to have several conversations with Martin St-Louis during his time in Montreal.

In fact, McCagg sees in him reactions similar to those of Arber Xhekaj during his early days in the NHL. He has some difficulty controlling his emotions and reacts quickly without perhaps thinking about the consequences afterward.

According to McCagg, the young Russian should have a relationship with Martin St-Louis somewhat similar to the one Arber Xhekaj has with his coach. But he can also work on this aspect before arriving in the NHL.

He has time.

And again, we're talking about the preseason.

There's no reason to panic in August.

Let's just say that for a first-round pick, we'd eventually like to see a little more.

In a nutshell

– Check this out.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 120 https://t.co/FsR8Hzjuqj — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 20, 2026

– What a goal!

– Big night for Montreal soccer clubs.

Big road win for #CFMTL

:

– Goal

by Owusu– Assist by

Synchuk–

Streit's rocket and first goal–

Gillier's blunder that didn't change anything– Craig's save on the line Loss for the Supra:

– 2 goals by

Condé– 3 goals allowed by

Milli– Unnecessary foul in… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 20, 2026

– A dream come true for Habs fans.