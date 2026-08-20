“Chris Kreider would be a perfect fit to play in Montreal”

The Anaheim Ducks are currently in a precarious situation. The hostile offer made to Leo Carlsson and the threat of a hostile offer to Pavel Mintyukov have forced the club to overpay both players in preparation for the coming seasons.

That has pretty much wrecked the salary hierarchy in town.

That said, the Ducks' problems aren't over yet. The club still needs to reach an agreement with Cutter Gauthier for next season… and he's so greedy that Pat Verbeek will have to trade away high-salary players to stay under the salary cap.

A player like Chris Kreider, for example, is likely to leave. He has one year left on his contract at $6.5 million per year and could be traded by Anaheim.

And Pierre McGuire, on The Eye Test, stated that the power forward, in his opinion, would be a perfect fit to play in Montreal.

Obviously, from a hockey standpoint, he's not necessarily wrong. Kreider still has gas left in the tank, and for one year, the Habs could do worse than bring in a guy who's got grit and just recorded 22 goals and 50 points in 75 games.

Seeing him mentor a player like Juraj Slafkovský wouldn't be a bad thing.

The problem is that we know Kreider has a reputation in town. Many fans have never forgiven him for his collision with Carey Price during the 2014 playoffs, and one has to wonder if he'd really be appreciated here.

It's been over 10 years, but he still gets booed every time he plays at the Bell Centre, after all.

Even though the fit makes sense from a hockey perspective, we won't be holding our breath for such a scenario. If the Habs want to trade with the Ducks, a player like Mikael Granlund would make a lot more sense.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

🖋 The transfer window closes at 5:00 p.m. today in the CPL. According to my sources—and provided the international transfer certificate is obtained in time—Noah Dos Santos will be the only player added to FC Supra's roster today. @hansjrnajeme had some good info on this… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 20, 2026

– News about a Habs prospect.

Habs prospect Rasmus Bergqvist played a regular shift on Skelleftea's blueline today in a 3-1 win over Modo. Here are his shifts in the final two periods (exclusive to our Patreon members):https://t.co/viGzIjJphU pic.twitter.com/sVoMKDANrz — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 20, 2026

– Really?