“By adding Crosby, the Habs would become the best team in the East in the blink of an eye.”

If there's one player people would love to see play for the Canadiens in Montreal, it's Sidney Crosby.

The idea of seeing #87 wear the Habs' blue, white, and red uniform just won't go away.

And in fact, this isn't just an idea—it's a dream… one that may very well never come true.

That said, Tony Marinaro and Six Seixeiro discussed the man in question this morning (Sick Podcast) and had some fun imagining Crosby with the Canadiens. And on that note, Seixeiro wanted to be clear: if the Habs were to acquire Crosby tomorrow morning, they'd become the best team in the East… in the blink of an eye.

And given that Kent Hughes is armed to the teeth, Seixeiro still seems to believe in that good old dream:

Sid Seixeiro thinks the Habs should go ALL IN for a Sidney Crosby trade #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @Sid_Seixeiro pic.twitter.com/Ng7o9CC0xR — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 20, 2026

Seixeiro mentions that it would be insane (he's right) and that it would be a truly special scenario for Canadiens fans.

It's true: if the Canadiens trade for Crosby, there's going to be a huge buzz in town. Everyone will be talking about #87's arrival in Montreal, and it would generate a ton of media coverage… a massive amount.

And it's also true that it would greatly improve the team. The Canadiens would find their second-line center (and a great one at that), it would give Ivan Demidov an excellent player to play alongside him, and it would add a guy who excels on both sides of the ice and can be used in any role…

But let's not get too carried away either… because we know the chances of that scenario actually happening are slim. We've been saying it for years, but it's Crosby who will decide how he wants to end his career.

And if he'd actually like to finish his career in Pittsburgh… there's nothing stopping him from doing so.

That's the biggest “but” in this whole situation.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their 2026 Hall of Fame Class. Marc-Andre Fleury

, Larry Murphy

, Jim Rutherford

, Jack McGregor Fleury is the first player ever to be unanimously elected to the Penguins' Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/2c2f0FqyVM — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 20, 2026

– Nice photo.

: Šimon Nemec on IG (simonnemec17) pic.twitter.com/JSGSQ4u5LZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 20, 2026

– Cha-ching!