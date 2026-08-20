Blue Jays: Jesus Sanchez Speaks Out | Vladdy in the Minors

There's quite a bit to say this afternoon about the Blue Jays.

So let's break it down into a few points to summarize everything that's going on in the Toronto camp.

1. Jesus Sanchez is probably the hottest name in town… but for all the wrong reasons, mind you.

Max Scherzer's anger over his defensive errors has been the talk of the town.

Sanchez himself knows that his two errors aren't worthy of a major league player. He wants to improve.

He said he lost sight of the ball in the glare (on the second error) before adding that he needs to adjust to playing left field, a position he hadn't played much before this year.

“I know I need to improve my defense, because I don't usually play left field. I'm going to make the adjustment because I'm athletic enough to play left field. I know I'm going to be there, and the next time I'm going to be better.” — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 20, 2026

Of course, there's sometimes a gap in right field too, but oh well.

Note that Sanchez won't be playing in the outfield today. He'll start the game on the bench.

2. Speaking of being on the bench: the tests Brett Bateman underwent (MRI) didn't show any major issues. It's his hamstring that's the problem.

He may be available off the bench today.

Brett Bateman's MRI showed no structural issues with his hamstring, and he may be available off the bench. Spencer Arrighetti came out of his side session yesterday fine and is “on track to pitch tomorrow if we need him,” said John Schneider. “We'll see how we get through today, but he could very well… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 20, 2026

3. Spencer Arrighetti is feeling good, and it's possible he'll be able to pitch tomorrow in the Bronx, either as a starter or behind an opener.

Nothing has been decided yet (his lighter workload complicates matters), and how the bullpen is used today could affect the manager's decision for tomorrow.

Sounds like Spencer Arrighetti will be part of Friday's #BlueJays game in NY, as a starter or in a bulk role, depending on how today's bullpen usage goes. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 20, 2026

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cannot play baseball in the majors until Saturday, the date he becomes eligible to come off the injured list.

But he has cleared the concussion protocol.

Management will take advantage of the fact that the Blue Jays are in Florida to send Vladdy out to play as the designated hitter tonight with the Dunedin A-level affiliate, which will be in action in Clearwater.

After the game, he'll undergo testing. And if all goes well, he could return on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will serve as the designated hitter for the low-A Dunedin team in Clearwater tonight, said manager John Schneider. The next steps will be assessed afterward; a return on Saturday—his first day of eligibility off the concussion injured list—remains the hope. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 20, 2026

5. Joe Mantiply (who is injured) is still around. He pitched in Dunedin yesterday and will pitch at least once or twice in Buffalo soon.

If all goes well, he could return to the Blue Jays' bullpen soon.

Joe Mantiply felt good after a rehab outing with Dunedin on Wednesday; he threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout . Mantiply will likely head to Triple-A Buffalo from here and pitch one or two more times before he's activated — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 20, 2026

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