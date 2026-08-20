Blue Jays: Jesus Sanchez Speaks Out | Vladdy in the Minors
There's quite a bit to say this afternoon about the Blue Jays.
So let's break it down into a few points to summarize everything that's going on in the Toronto camp.
1. Jesus Sanchez is probably the hottest name in town… but for all the wrong reasons, mind you.
Max Scherzer's anger over his defensive errors has been the talk of the town.
Sanchez himself knows that his two errors aren't worthy of a major league player. He wants to improve.
He said he lost sight of the ball in the glare (on the second error) before adding that he needs to adjust to playing left field, a position he hadn't played much before this year.
Of course, there's sometimes a gap in right field too, but oh well.
Note that Sanchez won't be playing in the outfield today. He'll start the game on the bench.
2. Speaking of being on the bench: the tests Brett Bateman underwent (MRI) didn't show any major issues. It's his hamstring that's the problem.
He may be available off the bench today.
3. Spencer Arrighetti is feeling good, and it's possible he'll be able to pitch tomorrow in the Bronx, either as a starter or behind an opener.
Nothing has been decided yet (his lighter workload complicates matters), and how the bullpen is used today could affect the manager's decision for tomorrow.
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cannot play baseball in the majors until Saturday, the date he becomes eligible to come off the injured list.
But he has cleared the concussion protocol.
Management will take advantage of the fact that the Blue Jays are in Florida to send Vladdy out to play as the designated hitter tonight with the Dunedin A-level affiliate, which will be in action in Clearwater.
After the game, he'll undergo testing. And if all goes well, he could return on Saturday.
5. Joe Mantiply (who is injured) is still around. He pitched in Dunedin yesterday and will pitch at least once or twice in Buffalo soon.
If all goes well, he could return to the Blue Jays' bullpen soon.
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