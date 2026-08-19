Very bad news for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints will have to make do without one of their key offensive players at the start of the 2026 season.

Running back Alvin Kamara has suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.

At 31, Kamara remains a key figure on the Saints' offense, but this injury comes at a time when there were already questions surrounding his future with the team. His last season, in particular, was marked by a decline in production, fueling discussions about his long-term role in New Orleans.

The veteran nevertheless agreed to continue his journey with the Saints after restructuring his contract. His base salary for the 2026 season was set at $6 million, while various performance bonuses could allow him to earn up to $8.5 million.

This new agreement represented a significant reduction from the amounts he was originally set to receive. Before the renegotiation in March, Kamara could have earned up to $11.5 million in base salary. The Saints made this adjustment to better manage their situation under the salary cap.

A New Dynamic with Travis Etienne

Kamara's situation had also become more complicated when New Orleans added Travis Etienne Jr. to its running back corps. The former Jacksonville Jaguars player signed a four-year deal worth over $12 million per year for the first three seasons.

This acquisition naturally raised questions about Kamara's role in the Saints' offense. Despite this, the veteran had expressed enthusiasm about sharing the running back position with Etienne.

Kamara had also recalled fond memories of his years playing alongside Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray, two players with whom he'd enjoyed success early in his NFL career. He therefore viewed the prospect of forming a complementary duo with Etienne in a positive light.

The injury, however, has thrown a wrench into the team's short-term plans. The Saints will now have to find ways to compensate for the absence of their veteran for several weeks.

Kamara's return will be closely monitored, especially in a season where his role on offense was already set to come under scrutiny. His health could thus become a decisive factor for the Saints at the start of their 2026 season.

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