Trevor Diggs Gets Another Chance

The Seattle Seahawks continue to build their defense ahead of the upcoming NFL season and have reportedly made a particularly intriguing acquisition.

According to reports by ESPN's Adam Schefter, cornerback Trevon Diggs has agreed to join the defending Super Bowl champions.

As he approaches his 28th birthday, Diggs brings a wealth of NFL experience to the team. The veteran began his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent his first five seasons, before finishing last season with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2025, the defensive back appeared in nine games and recorded 27 tackles, including one for a loss. His last season, however, was limited by health issues that once again slowed his progress.

Injuries are indeed the main concern surrounding Diggs. Over the past three seasons, he has played in only 22 games. Notably, he has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament tears in his right knee. Last season, symptoms related to a concussion also forced him to miss games.

Despite this concerning medical history, his track record shows why the Seahawks might be interested in his services.

A defensive player who still has immense potential

Diggs had an exceptional season in 2021, when he was selected to the NFL's First-Team All-Pro squad. That year, he led the league with 11 interceptions.

Since the start of his career, the University of Alabama product has played in 67 games. He has 242 tackles and 20 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

The defensive back also has a well-known family connection in the world of football. He is the younger brother of Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the Washington Commanders.

For Seattle, the arrival of Trevon Diggs is therefore a potentially lucrative move. If he can stay healthy, he could bring considerable experience to a defensive unit looking to defend its championship title.

The Seahawks have already begun their preseason preparations. They suffered a 17-7 loss to the Cowboys in their first preseason game and will next face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The real title defense, however, will begin on September 9, when Seattle hosts the New England Patriots at Lumen Field in a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl.

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