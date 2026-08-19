Nick Suzuki: Patrice Bergeron gives him a (big) dose of love

Nick Suzuki has, more than ever, firmly established himself as one of the best centers in the NHL. The Habs' captain just reached 100 points in a season in which he also won the Selke Trophy and helped his team reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

There's no longer any doubt that he's a top-tier center—just as he was a few years ago.

And it's interesting to hear Patrice Bergeron—a player who's often compared to Suzuki—echo similar sentiments. While attending the Sun Life Pro-Am, the former Bruins captain had nothing but praise for the Habs' captain.

As reported by Stéphane Cadorette (TVA Sports), Bergeron says he isn't surprised to see Suzuki enjoying so much success. The former Bruin praised the Habs' captain's intelligence and talent, noting that he could see how much potential Suzuki had when he faced him a few years ago.

It must be cool for Suzuki to hear that, hehe.

The Quebec native showers the Habs captain with praise https://t.co/toRQ0CFPKy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 19, 2026

Bergeron also praised the captain's leadership qualities, saying that seeing him bring a little bit of everything to the ice helps the Habs. We know Suzuki shows up every night and will be solid across the entire 200 feet, which is worth its weight in gold.

And when it comes to faceoffs—one of the few areas where Suzuki could really improve his game—Bergeron is confident he'll be able to do it.

We know that these two guys, even though they aren't exactly identical, have often been compared over the past few years. Both are excellent centers across the entire 200 feet, and it was easy to see Bergeron's influence in Suzuki's game.

And a few years later, both can boast of having won the Selke Trophy… even though Suzuki still has quite a few more to win to match Bergeron's six, hehe.

In a Nutshell

– George Springer's (gloves) at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

George Springer's Hartford Whalers-themed batting gloves from the 2025 season are now on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame (via @HockeyHallFame) pic.twitter.com/jLZan0xcHq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 19, 2026

– Can the Blue Jays still believe in making the playoffs?

Anything is possible right now. https://t.co/5ivGvYIzzd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 19, 2026

– Hehe.