Alexander Zharovsky: Scouts across the league really like him

Alexander Zharovsky has been making quite a name for himself over the past 12 months. The young Russian, drafted by the Habs with the 34th overall pick in 2025, scored 16 goals and 42 points in 59 games during his first full season in the KHL.

That was an exceptional haul for a player his age… even if he was also a bit lucky to play for a team that gave him such a big role.

As a result, Zharovsky is now viewed as a top prospect in town. Many see him as part of the Habs' future… but one wonders if he might instead be used as trade bait to bring in more immediate reinforcements.

And Scott Wheeler, who answered questions from fans on Reddit, confirmed that the kid has real trade value. He's taken the pulse of scouts across the league and heard a lot of positive feedback about the young Russian.

He's (quite) well-liked throughout the league, where he's seen as a “true talent.”

I'm live doing a Reddit AMA with @HabsOnReddit. I'll be taking and answering questions throughout the afternoon: https://t.co/JqVgiXYhfA — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 19, 2026

And of course, this raises questions about Zharovsky's future. We know that many people would love to see him play in Montreal alongside his good friend Ivan Demidov, but we also know that the team has more pressing needs to address.

It might take a few more years before we see him contribute to the Habs' success, after all: perhaps his prime doesn't exactly align with the Habs', which is starting to open up quite a bit.

That doesn't mean the Habs will definitely trade him, though. However, it does show that if the team wants to improve, Zharovsky is the kind of trade chip that could help Kent Hughes bring in more immediate reinforcements.

We know his name came up in the Matthew Knies saga, after all…

In Brief

– NHL trade.

TRADE: We have acquired Cruz Lucius from Pittsburgh in exchange for future considerations. Details https://t.co/x11R9Qwuuw — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 19, 2026

– Oh, really.

Bruce Garrioch: League sources “don't believe” Drake Batherson and the Senators “are close to a deal at this time” – Ottawa Citizen (8/17)

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NHLRR: The Senators have until September 15 if they want to sign him to an 8-year deal before the new CBA rules take effect — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 19, 2026

– Great read.