Here’s how the Cutter Gauthier situation could benefit the Habs

The Canadiens still haven't solved their problem at center.

Since the start of the offseason (and for several years now), there has been constant talk about the need to find a player capable of playing behind Nick Suzuki and alongside Ivan Demidov. So far, Kent Hughes hasn't found the right fit.

A situation completely beyond his control might give him a little help.

As we discussed yesterday on DLC, Cutter Gauthier reportedly turned down a $13 million-per-season offer from the Ducks. Anaheim will therefore have to find a way to reach an agreement with its young forward, and, inevitably, the salary cap comes into play.

That's where Mikael Granlund's name becomes interesting.

During the Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Martin Biron floated the idea of the veteran coming to Montreal to temporarily fill the role of second-line center.

You have to admit, the idea isn't crazy at all.

Granlund, who's making $7 million a season for another two years, could be exactly the kind of short-term solution the Habs need.

At 34, no one would expect him to become the team's second-line center for the next five years.

The goal would be precisely the opposite.

He could allow the Canadiens to bide their time a little longer and give a young player (like Michael Hage) time to develop before eventually taking his place. That's actually one of the arguments made during the segment.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of all this is the balance of power.

Everyone knows Montreal is looking for a second-line center. It's written in the stars. Normally, that's not exactly good news when it comes time to negotiate. Other GMs can afford to drive up the price, knowing that Kent Hughes has a need to fill—especially since current market prices are already high.

The situation could be different with Anaheim.

If the Ducks want to free up players and cap space for the upcoming deal with Cutter Gauthier, they, too, could find themselves with a clear need. That's precisely why the idea of acquiring Granlund without paying a huge price was brought up on the Sick Podcast—and it makes sense.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Ducks are eager to trade Granlund.

But for a Canadiens team that still hasn't found its second-line center this summer, this is the kind of situation to keep an eye on.

In a nutshell

– What an entrance.

Brandon Bussi arrives at Bracco's with the Stanley Cup after getting a ride from police officers. pic.twitter.com/L2GlPD1vT4 — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) August 19, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

Many fans are calling for his head. https://t.co/JZbmPXqm5e — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 19, 2026

– No Canadiens players.

.@thejimparsons takes a look at the most valuable contracts across the NHL: https://t.co/XKfeRuf8pJ — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 19, 2026

– I can't wait to see this!