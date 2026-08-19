Corey Pronman has lost his mind.

And I'm not exaggerating one bit!

He posted an article earlier today revealing his ranking of the top 156 U23 players in the NHL. And…

And it's caused quite a stir because Lane Hutson is NOT listed among the National Hockey League's future stars. Uh, how do I put this, Corey…

Lane Hutson is already an NHL star. For crying out loud! The guy just finished sixth in the Norris Trophy voting last season, and it's not because he's good-looking—it's because he's (very) talented.

He doesn't belong in the category of players who haven't played in the NHL → https://t.co/aek8mFVpG0 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 19, 2026

But the moment I really realized that Pronman likes to get people talking… was when I saw Zach Benson's name at No. 124 on his own list.

You read that right.

Basically, Pronman describes Benson as a promising young player with good skills who could become an important player for the Sabres despite his small stature. He sees him developing into a mid-lineup player who could play on a top-6 line in the future.

The problem?

Benson is already playing on his team's first line in Buffalo. And we saw it in the playoffs: Benson is already one of the most important pieces in the Sabres' lineup.

Pronman only had to watch the series between the Habs and the Sabres to understand and see just how effective Benson is on the ice…

Oh well. In the end, it just goes to show that Corey Pronman's articles are always a little odd… but very entertaining, at the same time. And maybe that's his goal, too…

In a nutshell

– There you go.

Zach Benson last season: • 13 goals | 30 assists | 43 points in 65

games• 5 goals | 4 assists | 9 points in 13 playoff

games• +27

plus/minus• 60.7% xGF% at 5-on-5 in the playoffs (2nd highest among full-time Sabres) No comment. pic.twitter.com/7LZ68Xv1uF — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) August 19, 2026

– Oh, really?

Bruce Garrioch: League sources “don't believe” Drake Batherson and the Senators “are close to a deal at this time” – Ottawa Citizen (8/17)

____

NHLRR: The Senators have until September 15 if they want to sign him to an 8-year deal before the new CBA rules take effect — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 19, 2026

– Some great shots.

Happy World Photography Day to all the photographers who capture our sport! Happy World Photography Day to all the photographers who capture our sport! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/srRXdxDXHL — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 19, 2026

– Hello, Gleb!