Roger Goodell Confirms a New NFL Team Outside the United States

The NFL could take a new step in its international expansion over the next few years.

Commissioner Roger Goodell believes it is virtually certain that a league franchise will eventually establish a permanent home outside the United States.

In an interview with the German network RTL/ntv, Goodell discussed the NFL's global future with former player Markus Kuhn. According to him, the emergence of a team based in a foreign city is not just a possibility, but a development that will eventually come to pass.

This ambition is part of an international strategy that is already well underway. For several years now, the NFL has been increasing the number of games played abroad in order to reach new markets and grow its popularity among American football fans.

This expansion also raises another important question: Could the Super Bowl one day be held outside the United States?

For now, the NFL does not consider hosting an international Super Bowl a priority. However, Roger Goodell clearly leaves the door open to this possibility if a franchise were to take root in a major international city.

The NFL Is Accelerating Its Global Expansion

The league has already taken several steps to increase its presence abroad. Earlier this year, owners approved the possibility of hosting up to 10 international games per season starting in 2027, up from eight previously.

In another major change, teams will have less leeway to prevent some of their home games from being played internationally.

The 2026 season already reflects this new direction, with nine international games scheduled. Games will be held in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City.

London alone will host three games, including one featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

With this strategy, the NFL seeks to turn its global popularity into a lasting presence. The eventual arrival of a permanent overseas franchise could therefore represent the next major chapter in this expansion.

And if such a team were to be established, an international city could eventually become significant enough to also host the biggest event in American football: the Super Bowl.

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