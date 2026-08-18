NHL 27: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield Are (Very) Highly Rated

The Montreal Canadiens players are gaining more and more respect throughout the National Hockey League. And the new ratings in NHL 27 prove it once again!

Cole Caufield has an overall rating of 90 in the new EA Sports game—a score that places him among the best players at his position, ranking him 8th among the NHL's top right wingers.

This is a great recognition for Caufield, who has established himself as one of the league's most dangerous snipers. And what about Nick Suzuki?

The Canadiens' captain, for his part, receives an impressive 93 rating in NHL 27.

That rating places him 9th among the best centers in the National Hockey League: Suzuki thus ranks ahead of several established stars across the league…

The top of the forward rankings is set in #NHL27 Connor McDavid (99 OVR) leads the centers.

Nikita Kucherov leads the right wings at 97.

Kirill Kaprizov tops the left wings at 94. NHL 27 Ratings Hub: https://t.co/DEa60O3Q2G pic.twitter.com/QqB5sPI6wg — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 18, 2026

Of course, video game ratings remain subjective and are always subject to change.

But Canadiens fans will certainly have something to say about the rankings of their two stars. Caufield and Suzuki are ranked highly, and that's a good thing… because it shows that their achievements aren't going unnoticed.

Seeing Caufield and Suzuki among the top ten players at their respective positions shows just how many offensive players the Canadiens now have who are recognized throughout the NHL.

And with the emergence of young players like Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson, the Habs could see even more of their players climb the NHL rankings in the coming years… which is exciting as well.

I wonder what Lane Hutson's and Juraj Slafkovsky's rankings look like…

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the read.

The Remparts' summer is officially over. Rookie camp kicked off this morning. And optimism is running high. “It's going to be an exciting year,” says Simon Gagné.https://t.co/m1FFDyFvtc — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) August 18, 2026

– Oh.

We shouldn't burn him out… even if the team is missing a starter. https://t.co/OzQ7OE7KdF https://t.co/pBbiV8fIje — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 18, 2026

– Stay tuned.