Ketel Marte: Another Absence That’s Causing a Stir

Last night at Fenway Park, the Diamondbacks were completely out of it.

In an 11-1 loss to Boston, the pitchers didn't record a single strikeout. Furthermore, every starter in the lineup drove in at least one run.

Every member of the Red Sox lineup had an RBI tonight and not a single person struck out. The Red Sox offense had the DBacks in a box. pic.twitter.com/qW9dUYDWBI — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 18, 2026

But that wasn't even what caught the most attention.

What got people talking was that the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte on the restricted list for the time being.

Marte, who was with the team in Boston, didn't show up at Fenway Park. It seems he's no longer in town.

Because the player has a reputation for not always giving his all on the field, comments began flooding in on social media.

That said, even though Marte is fine (according to his manager, Torey Lovullo), the situation remains serious. How serious?

To the point where the manager had tears in his eyes while talking about his player. So it wasn't anger that was on display.

Torey Lovullo was emotional discussing Ketel Marte's absence: “I just love him and I care for him.” pic.twitter.com/SwxFlBesVX https://t.co/y7jKMEYFAm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 18, 2026

Of course, we don't know what's affecting the player or what led to him being sidelined for at least a few days.

But judging by the manager's reaction, his priority when he thinks of his player doesn't seem to be the race to the playoffs. It seems to be the human aspect.

MLB

We'll see if Marte is able to rejoin his teammates soon. But until he's back, his situation will continue to be the talk of the town.

We hope everything is okay with him.

PMLB

The American League standings.

MLB

Ouch.

Things have been rough for Kyle Tucker pic.twitter.com/GKzZa1C6Jd — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 18, 2026

Ouch, too.

Edwin Díaz's ERA for the year is now 11.85 after giving up 3 ER in one inning of work against the Rockies tonight. pic.twitter.com/13CrE1qlQk — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 18, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.