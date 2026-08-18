Ketel Marte: Another Absence That’s Causing a Stir
Last night at Fenway Park, the Diamondbacks were completely out of it.
In an 11-1 loss to Boston, the pitchers didn't record a single strikeout. Furthermore, every starter in the lineup drove in at least one run.
But that wasn't even what caught the most attention.
What got people talking was that the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte on the restricted list for the time being.
Marte, who was with the team in Boston, didn't show up at Fenway Park. It seems he's no longer in town.
Because the player has a reputation for not always giving his all on the field, comments began flooding in on social media.
That said, even though Marte is fine (according to his manager, Torey Lovullo), the situation remains serious. How serious?
To the point where the manager had tears in his eyes while talking about his player. So it wasn't anger that was on display.
Of course, we don't know what's affecting the player or what led to him being sidelined for at least a few days.
But judging by the manager's reaction, his priority when he thinks of his player doesn't seem to be the race to the playoffs. It seems to be the human aspect.
We'll see if Marte is able to rejoin his teammates soon. But until he's back, his situation will continue to be the talk of the town.
We hope everything is okay with him.
- The American League standings.
- Ouch.
- Ouch, too.
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