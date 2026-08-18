“Alexander Zharovsky is still at least a few years away from the NHL”

Alexander Zharovsky continues to be the talk of Montreal. We know he's back in Russia and has played in some preseason games since then.

What role will he play in Montreal? How many years will it take before we see him on the big club's roster?

These are questions that remain unanswered for now, but Grant McCagg shared his thoughts on the Russian's future in his podcast.

McCagg began with an interesting statement. He believes Zharovsky is still at least two years away from the NHL, based on what he's shown in recent months.

Next, the discussion turned to his future as a potential NHL center. He played that position today. McCagg believes he has the skills to become one, but he has doubts about his physical play and defensive abilities.

McCagg believes that Hage is far ahead of Zharovsky as a potential center and that we shouldn't have too high expectations for the Russian in that regard.

Without saying that expectations are too high, I wonder if Zharovsky will be able to reach the level of a top-6 player in the NHL and stay there.

His skills are undeniable, but it's the physical aspect that worries me a bit. It's true that it's still early, but I don't see him as an untouchable prospect—at least not yet.

If McCagg's prediction comes true and he's two or three years away from the NHL, the Canadiens' window to win will already be open, and I don't know if Kent Hughes and the front office will be patient enough not to include him in a trade.

It will also all depend on Michael Hage's development. If he's able to quickly establish himself in the top-6, Hughes might include the Russian prospect in a trade to acquire a bigger piece.

In a nutshell

– That's true.

The defenseman is set to add Ovechkin to a roster of famous teammateshttps://t.co/N2ysMipriw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 18, 2026

– The Blue Jays are on fire.

– The Quebec native is moving on.