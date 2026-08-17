Three Players to Watch at the Canadiens’ Training Camp

With the regular season set to begin next month, training camp is practically just around the corner.

We know what most of the roster will look like. Some players will be fighting for a spot on the team, while others will be vying for a specific role.

There will be plenty of storylines to watch, but I've picked out three this morning.

Alex Newhook

In the past, Newhook has played a lot alongside Ivan Demidov. He has some talent, but above all, he has the speed to keep up with the Russian player's pace.

Before getting injured last year, Newhook had taken his game to another level.

Will the lack of top-six forwards force Martin St-Louis's Canadiens to use him on a second line… even though, on a full roster, he's more of a third-line forward?

Training camp will be crucial in this regard for a player who stepped up in the playoffs.

ALEX NEWHOOK, GAME 7 HERO pic.twitter.com/0MPq4HL3ik — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2026

David Reinbacher

I don't know if there's a more polarizing player in the Canadiens' system than David Reinbacher, who was drafted ahead of Matvei Michkov and others in 2023.

The Canadiens believed in him strongly, but it's unclear to what extent the past few years have colored the organization's view of him.

I expect Reinbacher—who was named the Canadiens' top prospect by the NHL over the weekend—to have every chance in the world to make the team at training camp.

He's reached that stage in his development.

Samuel Montembeault

Until proven otherwise, he's still here. And until proven otherwise, he'll start the season in Montreal, so as not to lose him for nothing in waivers.

But my question is this: if things go really badly at camp, what will the Canadiens do about the #2 spot? In my view, this is a story to watch… because if he's good, the decision won't be difficult.

In a nutshell

– Note.

SIGNINGS AND TRANSFERS | ALEXIS SANCHEZ WON'T BE THE LAST That's it—Alexis Sanchez was welcomed at City Hall, then at Saputo Stadium. He's expected to train with the team for the first time today and will meet with the media tomorrow at the Nutrilait Center… pic.twitter.com/LwnS0nVCoX — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 17, 2026

– Stay tuned.

– Interesting.