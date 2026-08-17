MLB in Brief: Derek Jeter Defends Michael Jordan | Tugboat Recalled

Derek Jeter Defends Michael Jordan

Playing in Double-A after a years-long hiatus isn't easy. His stats aren't all that bad, considering the circumstances.

“He went from Little League to Double-A and hit .200. That's not easy to do.” Derek Jeter says Michael Jordan was a much better baseball player than people tend to realize. pic.twitter.com/78Ui3c1L2N — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 17, 2026

Tugboat Recalled

The Giants have called up Matt Wilkinson.

The Paul Skenes Situation

Seeing his start postponed is causing a stir.

What does Paul Skenes' rescheduled start mean for his outlook for the rest of the season? @jonmorosi uncovers what's going on with the Pirates star. pic.twitter.com/UapwS4O0il — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 17, 2026

Kodai Senga, the reliever

His three saves in one week are turning heads.

Kodai Senga has not allowed a run in three saves this week Senga had never attempted an MLB save before last Monday's game in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/sjN6a85Vhs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 17, 2026

Kyle Crowl Settles In

He's making himself at home in Quebec City.

The American player is becoming more and more of a Quebecker! https://t.co/APsCG6RdR0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 17, 2026

Some Explanations

Why Are the Blue Jays on the Path to Success?

Several factors will determine whether the Toronto Blue Jays' push for a playoff spot is successful. @NickAshbourne breaks down the most significant ones. https://t.co/Ym7N0YB3ok — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 17, 2026

Official

The Padres have been sold.

Major League Baseball unanimously approved the new ownership group of the San Diego Padres, led by José E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones. Jones becomes the first Black majority owner of a team in MLB history. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 17, 2026

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