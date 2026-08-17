MLB in Brief: Derek Jeter Defends Michael Jordan | Tugboat Recalled

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Derek Jeter Defends Michael Jordan | Tugboat Recalled
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Derek Jeter Defends Michael Jordan

Playing in Double-A after a years-long hiatus isn't easy. His stats aren't all that bad, considering the circumstances.

Tugboat Recalled

The Giants have called up Matt Wilkinson.

The Paul Skenes Situation

Seeing his start postponed is causing a stir.

Kodai Senga, the reliever

His three saves in one week are turning heads.

Kyle Crowl Settles In

He's making himself at home in Quebec City.

Some Explanations

Why Are the Blue Jays on the Path to Success?

Official

The Padres have been sold.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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