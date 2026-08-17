Jayden Daniels is being made fun of online

Jayden Daniels finds himself at the center of a media storm just a few weeks before the start of the upcoming NFL season.

The Washington Commanders quarterback has become the target of numerous jokes on social media following a controversy involving his former university, LSU.

It all began when cornerback DJ Pickett, Louisiana State University's new star, chose to wear the number 5—the iconic number associated with Daniels during his time at LSU.

The Commanders player apparently did not appreciate this decision. Through his representatives, he reportedly sent the university a letter demanding that it stop using certain elements related to his image and commercial identity under NIL rules, which allow college athletes to generate revenue from their name, image, and likeness.

This move quickly sparked a massive reaction online. Many observers viewed the situation as disproportionate, turning Daniels into the butt of jokes throughout the world of American sports.

Sports teams are having a field day

The mockery wasn't limited to anonymous internet users. Even well-known sports organizations decided to poke fun at the controversy.

After a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets posted a humorous message referencing the number four, as if they wanted to avoid using the infamous number five out of respect for Daniels.

The StubHub platform also joined in on the joke by stating, in an ironic tone, that it would no longer offer five-ticket packages, opting instead for groups of four or six people.

Even a college team joined the movement. Columbia Football's X account joked that it had removed the five-yard line from its field out of respect for the Washington quarterback.

In just a few days, a personal decision by Daniels turned into a viral phenomenon. The number 5 has become the symbol of a controversy the player would certainly have preferred to avoid.

This situation comes after a much more challenging second season for Daniels. After an impressive NFL debut, the young quarterback was hampered by injuries in 2025 and did not have the same impact as he did during his rookie campaign.

Daniels will now have the opportunity to prove himself on the field. The Commanders are hoping he can return to his best form and lead them back to the playoffs.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.