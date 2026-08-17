“I think the CH is going to make a trade soon.”

According to many, the CH was one of the teams that improved the most.

How?

By trading Brendan Gallagher, perhaps? Because aside from that trade, Kent Hughes hasn't done much. It's not for lack of trying, though…

According to Pierre McGuire—who never speaks without a reason—a trade is on the horizon, in his opinion.

He said this on the Toronto Sports Rush podcast.

Does Pierre McGuire know something we don't about a trade coming for the Montreal Canadiens? Don't come at me if nothing happens—it's just an interesting little clip to me#NHL #Habs #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HExhwFKo2U — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) August 17, 2026

As you can see from this list, there aren't any big names left on the free-agent market.

Vladimir Tarasenko could be an interesting option—he's already been linked to the Habs.

I believe, however, that “the upcoming deal from Kent Hughes” will involve a trade for an elite player.

Of course, there's still Patrik Laine, but he's not expected to sign with Montreal. McGuire has, in fact, reiterated the connection between the Leafs and the Finnish forward.

That rumor caused quite a stir a few days ago. Could a team like the Lightning and/or the Panthers be interested in the former Canadiens player?

Mike Rupp on the DFO Rundown about Patrik Laine: “I think if I were in Patrik Laine's camp, the best move to get his career back on track to where he wants it to be […] Honestly, man, I'd go to Tampa. I'd take whatever contract they can offer to fit you in and be on the other side of… pic.twitter.com/Y6KnbVTpuu — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) August 17, 2026

In a Nutshell

– What a goal!

Habs Goal of the Day: Nick Suzuki vs. Colorado Nordiques (January 29, 2026) pic.twitter.com/HxKoX7ucGz — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 17, 2026

– He still hasn't signed.

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding Adam Fantilli/Blue Jackets negotiations: I wouldn't be surprised if they're looking at—okay, well, if Leo Carlsson is 18 [million AAV] and Connor Bedard's 15, I'd like to be in that range – NHL Tonight (8/7)

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NHLRR: Reports earlier this summer… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 17, 2026

– Worth a read.

My column on country music continuing to grow at Montreal's annual Lasso festival @LassoMTL this past weekend, along with some help from Ella Langley's massive hit “Choosin' Texas,” which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks. https://t.co/wqMuQ1Eyv4 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 17, 2026

– Really?

FIFA fires its director of operationshttps://t.co/1kL3DC5n49 — RDS (@RDSca) August 17, 2026

– What a start to his career!