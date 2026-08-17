“I think the CH is going to make a trade soon.”

Raphael Simard
“I think the CH is going to make a trade soon.”
Credit: YouTube

According to many, the CH was one of the teams that improved the most.

How?

By trading Brendan Gallagher, perhaps? Because aside from that trade, Kent Hughes hasn't done much. It's not for lack of trying, though…

According to Pierre McGuire—who never speaks without a reason—a trade is on the horizon, in his opinion.

He said this on the Toronto Sports Rush podcast.

As you can see from this list, there aren't any big names left on the free-agent market.

Vladimir Tarasenko could be an interesting option—he's already been linked to the Habs.

I believe, however, that “the upcoming deal from Kent Hughes” will involve a trade for an elite player.

Of course, there's still Patrik Laine, but he's not expected to sign with Montreal. McGuire has, in fact, reiterated the connection between the Leafs and the Finnish forward.

That rumor caused quite a stir a few days ago. Could a team like the Lightning and/or the Panthers be interested in the former Canadiens player?


In a Nutshell

– What a goal!

– He still hasn't signed.

– Worth a read.

– Really?

– What a start to his career!

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