Drake Batherson: The Canadiens will likely want to give him what he wants

Kent Hughes' search for a top-6-caliber player (or two) continues.

The Habs' GM is likely exploring every possible option, including those that are probably a little less realistic, for whatever reason.

For example? When a player whose contract is expiring plays for a major divisional rival, that makes a trade… unlikely.

We're talking about Drake Batherson this morning, since the player hasn't yet reached an agreement to stay with the Senators long-term once the 2026–2027 season ends.

We're wondering if he really wants to stay in Canada's capital.

On that note, Marco D'Amico, in a recent episode of the podcast The Starr and D'Amico Show, suggested that if the Sens aren't willing to give him what he wants, he can point out that the Canadiens will likely be willing to do so.

Batherson is reportedly asking for more than $10 million per season. He's currently earning $4.975 million a year for another ten months or so.

Obviously, Batherson (even though he's not a center) has interesting potential. At 28, he's not too old for the Canadiens' core. At 6'3 and 220 pounds, his build is impressive.

And his 33 goals last season are noteworthy.

That said, I'm not holding my breath: I find it very hard to imagine Kent Hughes being able to convince the Senators to send him the player via a trade.

After all, there's no indication that Batherson is on the trading block… and it would take a hefty offer to send him to a team in the same division.

Since Kent Hughes doesn't seem willing to overpay in terms of annual salary for a free agent, I have a feeling that Batherson isn't destined to come play in Montreal in the summer of 2027 either.

But the Canadiens' GM is sometimes known as a magician…

in a nutshell

– Wow.

Once Green, Forever Green Salavat Yulaev's #KHLPreseason jerseys feature the names of all players who have skated for the team throughout the franchise's 65-year history! pic.twitter.com/YATI4SNB8o — KHL (@khl_eng) August 17, 2026

– Interesting.

Olympic Qualifiers | Flag Football World Championships: Canada Qualifies for the 2028 Los Angeles Games https://t.co/3YAqY44XEe — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 17, 2026

– Worth noting.