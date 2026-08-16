The Yankees are interested in Teruaki Sato

Since signing Masahiro Tanaka in January 2014, the New York Yankees have come up empty-handed in the Japanese player market, having either ignored or been turned down by players such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Munetaka Murakami.

But with a second chance to make amends and get things right, the Yankees need to turn this situation around and end their Japanese drought.

And that's exactly what might happen, as according to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are among the teams linked to a Japanese player who could address one of their key weaknesses.

Like Munetaka Murakami, who thrived at first base as a power hitter for the Chicago White Sox, Teruaki Sato—a former Central League MVP with an OPS of 1.026—has good power but is considered a question mark at third base, according to scouts. The New York Mets, the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies are all linked to Sato.

True, Ryan McMahon has another year left on his contract in the Bronx, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees try to upgrade third base this winter, given the offensive struggles he's faced since arriving in New York. He's currently being paid no less than sixteen million dollars a year to be a defensive specialist.

Another point to consider is that Sato would not only solve a problem at third base but would also put the Yankees back on the map to attract other stars from Nippon Professional Baseball.

Last season, Sato was one of the most prolific hitters in the NPB, posting a .317 batting average with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs.

This followed a 2025 season with the Hanshin Tigers, during which the 27-year-old won the Central League Most Valuable Player award. That year, he posted a .277 batting average with 40 home runs and 102 RBIs.

After a twelve-year drought in the Land of the Rising Sun, will the Yankees finally be able to add a top-tier Japanese player to their roster? This will be a story to watch during the offseason.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.