Sean McVay Announces His Decision Regarding Aaron Donald

The suspense surrounding Aaron Donald continues with the Los Angeles Rams. As the legendary defensive player continues to consider the possibility of coming out of retirement, head coach Sean McVay insists he does not want to put any unnecessary pressure on his former player.

Donald, who spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Rams before announcing his retirement in 2024, recently resumed training with the organization. At 35, he appears to be seriously considering a return to the field.

After Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was asked about the situation. The Rams' head coach explained that, above all, he wanted to give Donald enough time to make a decision that feels right for him.

According to McVay, the veteran has given himself the freedom to choose between a comeback and permanent retirement.

The head coach also noted that Donald made an excellent impression when he joined the team for practice on August 5. However, there are still several factors to consider before determining whether the former All-Star can truly handle the demanding pace of the NFL again.

The Rams want an answer, but don't want to rush Aaron Donald

The situation is becoming particularly interesting as the mandatory roster cut approaches. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players by August 30, which could naturally prompt some teams to seek answers quickly.

McVay, however, refuses to treat this deadline as a cut-off date for Donald.

The Rams have certain administrative and on-field matters to resolve before that date, but the coach doesn't want to create additional pressure surrounding such an important decision.

Donald reportedly began seriously considering a return in early June, particularly after Myles Garrett's arrival in Los Angeles. The two players could form a particularly impressive combination on the defensive line if Donald decides to return.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner obviously has an exceptional resume. His retirement brought an end to one of the most dominant defensive careers in recent NFL history.

McVay says, however, that Donald must determine for himself whether he is capable of handling the physical demands of a full season. In particular, the player needs to know if he can handle back-to-back practice days and regain the consistency needed to perform at the highest level.

One thing seems clear, though: the Rams would be happy to hear his decision “sooner rather than later,” without, however, giving him an ultimatum.

For now, Donald is keeping all his options open. And if he chooses to return, the Rams could suddenly have an extremely formidable defensive line.

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