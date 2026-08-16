Jakub Dobes breaks into the top 10 among the best goalies, according to the NHL Network

The start of the NHL season is approaching slowly but surely.

As we wait for the next season to kick off, several sports websites and magazines are publishing various player rankings, including those from NHL Network analysts.

In recent weeks, they've ranked Cole Caufield ninth among the best right wings and Lane Hutson sixth among defensemen.

Now it was the goalies' turn to come under the analysts' scrutiny, as they compiled a list of the league's top ten goalies.

It appears that Jakub Dobes's excellent work is gaining increasing recognition throughout the NHL, as the goaltender occupies the tenth and final spot on this list.

Jakub Dobes (@CanadiensMTL) makes his debut and kicks off NHL Network's “Top 10 Goalies Right Now” list! : #NHLTopPlayers on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/7t7Y9oivSN — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 16, 2026

That's a higher ranking than the one Martin Biron achieved earlier this week.

It's quite a rise for the 25-year-old goaltender, who just finished his first full season in the NHL.

Although Dobes doesn't have mind-blowing stats—with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage— he has more often than not made the big saves when it mattered most to help his team win games, as evidenced by his record of 29 wins, 10 losses, and 4 overtime losses.

In addition, the young goaltender was a key contributor to the Canadiens' deep playoff run this spring.

In fact, Dobes isn't the only goaltender making (or re-entering) this year's list, as there are five goaltenders who weren't on it last year: Jeremy Swayman, Logan Thompson, Dan Vladar, and Jesper Wallstedt, in addition to the Canadiens' goaltender.

Introducing NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies Right Now! What do you think of the list? #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/bblvaYkKmq — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 17, 2026

However, even though there are several changes in this ranking, the top three goalies remain the same as last year, with a switch between the top two spots as Andrei Vasilevskiy has replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the top.

• 17 All-Star Game

appearances• 8 Vezina

Trophies• 6 Stanley

Cups• 3 William M. Jennings

Trophies• 1 Hart Trophy•

1 Conn Smythe Trophy Introducing our Top 10 Goalies Right Now list! #NHLGoalieWeek | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/eUSmRB2gWl — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 4, 2025

Igor Shesterkin, despite a tougher season with the Rangers, is the only one whose ranking hasn't changed, as he still holds third place.

In short, I get the feeling that if Dobes has a season similar to last year's, he could very well move up a few spots next summer and cement his place among the NHL's best goalies.

In a Nutshell

– Far from finished.

I've been reading and hearing a lot of people say that Alexis Sanchez is done. Here are his highlights from 2026… in La Liga. I've seen players who were more “finished,” to put it politely.https://t.co/AEtZvTQ23i — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 16, 2026

– Throwback.

We had to look back at this jaw-dropping save that even Ovi couldn't believe, in honor of Carey Price's 39th birthday pic.twitter.com/XxKYjDeiul — BarDown (@BarDown) August 16, 2026

– Vincent Rohrer isn't afraid of physical play.

“Rohrer thinks he's 6-6!” He may only be 5-foot-10, but Vinzenz Rohrer certainly doesn't play like it. Rick and I discuss why his energy, physicality, and competitiveness give him a real shot at the NHL. Full podcast here: https://t.co/xbawHv9cbM pic.twitter.com/5JwyjzbC8H — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 16, 2026

– What a night for Caitlin Clark.

Clark scored 26 points in the Fever's overtime winhttps://t.co/nNtaDIEFdW — RDS (@RDSca) August 17, 2026

– Off to Dallas.