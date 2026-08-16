Jakub Dobes breaks into the top 10 among the best goalies, according to the NHL Network

Jonathan Di Gregorio
Jakub Dobes breaks into the top 10 among the best goalies, according to the NHL Network
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

The start of the NHL season is approaching slowly but surely.

As we wait for the next season to kick off, several sports websites and magazines are publishing various player rankings, including those from NHL Network analysts.

In recent weeks, they've ranked Cole Caufield ninth among the best right wings and Lane Hutson sixth among defensemen.

Now it was the goalies' turn to come under the analysts' scrutiny, as they compiled a list of the league's top ten goalies.

It appears that Jakub Dobes's excellent work is gaining increasing recognition throughout the NHL, as the goaltender occupies the tenth and final spot on this list.

That's a higher ranking than the one Martin Biron achieved earlier this week.

It's quite a rise for the 25-year-old goaltender, who just finished his first full season in the NHL.

Although Dobes doesn't have mind-blowing stats—with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage— he has more often than not made the big saves when it mattered most to help his team win games, as evidenced by his record of 29 wins, 10 losses, and 4 overtime losses.

In addition, the young goaltender was a key contributor to the Canadiens' deep playoff run this spring.

In fact, Dobes isn't the only goaltender making (or re-entering) this year's list, as there are five goaltenders who weren't on it last year: Jeremy Swayman, Logan Thompson, Dan Vladar, and Jesper Wallstedt, in addition to the Canadiens' goaltender.

However, even though there are several changes in this ranking, the top three goalies remain the same as last year, with a switch between the top two spots as Andrei Vasilevskiy has replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the top.

Igor Shesterkin, despite a tougher season with the Rangers, is the only one whose ranking hasn't changed, as he still holds third place.

In short, I get the feeling that if Dobes has a season similar to last year's, he could very well move up a few spots next summer and cement his place among the NHL's best goalies.


In a Nutshell

– Far from finished.

– Throwback.

– Vincent Rohrer isn't afraid of physical play.

– What a night for Caitlin Clark.

– Off to Dallas.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!