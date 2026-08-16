It’s now official for Canada’s men’s flag football team

Canada will have two flag football teams at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Following the women's team's qualification, the men's team also secured its spot on Sunday thanks to a spectacular victory at the World Championship held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Canadians faced Mexico in a particularly important matchup, as the stakes went far beyond just a medal.

A win would allow Canada to finish the tournament on the podium, but more importantly, to secure its spot at the first-ever Olympic Games where flag football will be part of the program.

Canada ultimately prevailed 34–26 in a game that was decided in overtime.

Qualification took place under unusual circumstances. Normally, the two teams reaching the World Championship final would earn their spots in Los Angeles. However, since the United States—host of the 2028 Olympic Games—had reached the final itself, an additional spot became available for the winner of the bronze medal game.

The Canadians took full advantage of this opportunity.

A victory that confirms Canada's ambitions

In overtime, Antony Auclair made a game-changing play by scoring a touchdown, before Guillaume Béland sealed the outcome of the game with a crucial interception.

This performance officially elevates Canada to the world's flag football elite as the country prepares to make its Olympic debut.

Head coach Paul LaPolice expressed particular pride in his players following this qualification. He noted that the Canadian team's goal was to win this match and that the result was the fruit of the hard work the team has put in over the past few years.

According to him, competition is particularly fierce in this sport, but the Canadians have shown that they can compete with the best teams in the world.

The simultaneous qualification of the Canadian men's and women's teams also marks an important milestone for the sport's development in the country. Canada will therefore be represented in both competitions when flag football makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles.

For the players and coaching staff, the next goal is now clear: to use the next two years to continue their progress and arrive at the Olympic Games with high ambitions.

Canada has thus just reached a historic milestone. And with both teams qualified, Canadian flag football could very well attract even more attention in the coming years.

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