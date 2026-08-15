Bad news hits Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals will have to do without their young running back, Jeremiyah Love, in their next preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie is set to sit out for a week to recover from an ankle injury he sustained Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Love's condition raised some additional concerns on Friday. The running back showed more swelling than expected, forcing the organization to slow down the recovery process.

Head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed that the Cardinals will conduct a re-evaluation in about a week. This decision will allow the team to determine whether Love will be able to return to action before the end of the preseason or if he will need to wait longer.

Before leaving the game, however, Love had put together an impressive performance. He participated in 23 offensive plays, racking up 58 yards on 11 carries. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

In his absence, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight are expected to take on more responsibilities in the Cardinals' backfield. Trey Benson also remains a key option, though he is still recovering from a knee injury.

James Conner Still on the Sidelines

James Conner's situation also remains one to watch in Arizona. The veteran, who missed 14 games last season due to a foot injury, has yet to participate in 11-on-11 game situations during practice.

In fact, he has yet to play in a game since the start of the preseason.

LaFleur is therefore refusing to set a specific date for his return, instead emphasizing the importance of allowing the player to regain his full potential before bringing him back onto the field.

For the Minnesota Vikings, another injury also cast a shadow over the day. Linebacker Jamal Adams had to be escorted to the locker room in a golf cart after suffering an injury during the game against the New York Giants.

Adams had recorded 11 defensive plays before leaving the game. Details of his injury have not yet been disclosed, but head coach Kevin O'Connell acknowledged that the situation was particularly difficult for the organization.

The Vikings will therefore have to wait to learn more about their veteran's condition before knowing the actual impact this injury will have on the rest of his preparation.

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