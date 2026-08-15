The Rouge et Or Begins the Search for Arnaud Desjardins’ Successor

Laval University's Rouge et Or are kicking off their training camp with a major question to answer: Who will take over for Arnaud Desjardins at quarterback?

After five highly successful college seasons, Desjardins has concluded his time with the Rouge et Or. His departure leaves a highly coveted position open, as four quarterbacks will vie to impress head coach Glen Constantin over the coming weeks.

“It's really an open competition,” Constantin said in an interview with Stéphane Cadorette of the Journal de Québec, setting the tone for what could be one of the main battles of training camp.

Desjardins leaves behind impressive statistics. Notably, he tied the RSEQ record with 70 career touchdown passes. He also ranks fourth in league history with 9,629 passing yards and 768 completions.

To succeed him, veterans Jérémy Ouellette and Victor Charland seem to have a slight edge. However, Olivier Terroux, who is entering his second year, as well as rookie Thomas Leroux, will also have the opportunity to prove themselves.

A particularly intriguing battle

Ouellette has the most recent experience. The Limoilou Titans product was the one who took on the most responsibilities last season when Desjardins was unavailable. He was also used in certain offensive situations to take advantage of his mobility.

In 2025, Ouellette racked up 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while adding 219 receiving yards and two touchdown passes. His experience in big games, particularly during the Jacques-Dussault Cup, could work in his favor.

Charland, however, remains a serious contender. Although he has seen limited playing time in recent years, Constantin assures that the organization has full confidence in him. His effectiveness in option plays, in particular, is a notable asset.

Young quarterbacks could shake things up

The Rouge et Or, however, does not want to rule out its two young candidates. Olivier Terroux could use training camp to demonstrate that he is ready to take on more responsibility.

Thomas Leroux, for his part, arrives with an impressive college resume. Last season's Division 1 Most Valuable Player with Notre-Dame of the CNDF racked up 354 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to showcasing his skills as a passer.

For Constantin, this versatility could be a deciding factor in Canadian football, where a quarterback's mobility is a significant advantage.

The Rouge et Or's training camp is therefore shaping up to be particularly interesting. While the veterans seem to have a slight edge, the final decision could be influenced by each player's performance over the coming weeks.

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