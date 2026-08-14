Doping: Nazeeh Johnson Receives a Six-Game Suspension

The Tennessee Titans will have to start the upcoming season without Nazeeh Johnson on their active roster.

The NFL announced Friday that the 28-year-old cornerback will be suspended for the first six games of the regular season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The suspension will take effect on August 30, and Johnson will be eligible to return to the Titans on October 19. This suspension is a major setback for the veteran, who had just joined the Tennessee organization.

Johnson signed a contract with the Titans as a free agent in late July. He will now have to wait before he can play his first official games with his new team.

Despite this suspension, the defensive back will not be completely sidelined from the organization's activities during the preseason. He will be able to participate in practices and play in all of the Titans' preseason games.

This opportunity could allow him to maintain his fitness level and remain integrated into his new team's defensive system before his suspension begins.

A Veteran Who Already Knows the Taste of Victory

Johnson's NFL career began in 2022, when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the seventh round of the draft.

His time in Kansas City gave him the chance to experience some memorable moments. Johnson won two championships with the Chiefs during his tenure with the organization.

In his career, the cornerback has appeared in 29 games, including six as a starter. He has recorded 66 tackles in the NFL so far.

His experience could therefore prove invaluable to the Titans when the time comes for him to rejoin the team.

For now, however, Tennessee will have to find ways to fill the void left by his absence during the first six weeks of the season. The challenge will be all the greater given that Johnson had just joined the organization and was still getting to know his new teammates and the defensive system.

The good news for the player is that he'll be able to use the coming weeks to continue his development and participate in preseason games.

The Titans will now have to wait until October before they can officially count on their new acquisition for the regular season.

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