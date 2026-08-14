Major Suspension for James Pearce Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons will have to make do without one of their most promising young defensive players for much of the upcoming season.

The NFL announced Friday the suspension of James Pearce Jr., who will miss the first eight games of the regular season.

This penalty stems from a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension will officially take effect on August 30, when teams must have reduced their rosters to 53 players.

At just 22 years old, Pearce will therefore be able to participate in preseason games as well as the Falcons' various activities before his suspension begins. He is scheduled to return to the team on November 2.

The NFL's decision follows an incident that occurred on February 7 in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The case involved his former partner, Rickea Jackson, a player for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

Pearce Jr. was found guilty of three offenses related to the incident: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted flight or escape, and violent resistance during a police intervention.

A Key Player Who Will Have to Wait

This absence is a major blow for Atlanta, as Pearce had quickly established himself as a major threat to opposing quarterbacks. Last season, he led all NFL rookies with 10.5 quarterback sacks.

The young defensive end played in all 17 games of the season and recorded 26 tackles. His performances even earned him a spot among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

His future, however, remains tied to the outcome of his legal case. Pearce recently agreed to participate in a one-year intervention program established by the state of Florida. According to reports in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, this step could eventually lead to the dismissal of the charges still pending against him.

His attorney, Yale Sanford, confirmed his participation in the program. Additionally, his former partner has reportedly withdrawn her request for a restraining order.

The Falcons will therefore have to wait a while before seeing their young star back on the field. Despite this significant suspension, Pearce will be able to use training camp and preseason games to stay in shape before serving his suspension.

For Atlanta, the challenge will now be to find a way to compensate for the absence of a player who had an impressive first professional season.

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