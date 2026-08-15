Devon Witherspoon Becomes the Highest-Paid Cornerback in NFL History

Devon Witherspoon has just reached another major milestone in his young career. The Seattle Seahawks cornerback has signed a four-season deal worth $132 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This contract extension includes $101 million in guaranteed money, a figure that underscores the importance the Seattle organization places on the defensive back. With this new deal, Witherspoon officially becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history at his position.

The 25-year-old defensive player will earn an average annual salary of $33 million. He thus surpasses Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns, who previously held the record with an average annual salary of $31.1 million.

Witherspoon certainly deserves this recognition. Since joining the NFL, he has quickly established himself as one of the Seahawks' most important defensive players.

Drafted fifth overall in 2023, he has already been selected for the Pro Bowl three times. Last season, he also earned a spot on the NFL's Second-Team All-Pro squad.

In 12 regular-season games, the cornerback tallied 72 tackles, half a sack, seven passes defended, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

A reward after a standout season

Witherspoon's impact, however, wasn't limited to individual statistics. The young defensive player played a key role in the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl, directly contributing to the team's success during the last season.

Seattle had already demonstrated its confidence in the player by exercising his fifth-year option on March 20. This latest contract extension now confirms that Witherspoon is one of the cornerstones of the team for the coming seasons.

At just 25 years old, the cornerback has secured a contract that reflects not only his current performance but also the extremely high expectations placed on him.

With a four-year deal worth $132 million, including $101 million guaranteed, Devon Witherspoon now holds the benchmark contract for his position in the NFL.

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