The quarterback position is already raising questions for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were hoping to use their first preseason game to get some answers, but their 20-7 loss to the Washington Commanders instead raised several questions.

With Jeff Hafley as the new head coach, a new front office, and Malik Willis as the new starting quarterback, Miami is entering a major transition period. Friday's game therefore represented the first real opportunity to assess the team's new look.

Willis, however, was one of the few bright spots. In his first appearance with the Dolphins, he completed four of his five passes for 43 yards. Most notably, he led an impressive 14-play, 93-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown.

The quarterback also showcased his mobility with two runs for nine yards. He left the game after just one offensive series, but his efficiency certainly made a favorable first impression in Miami.

The situation is much less encouraging behind him.

Quinn Ewers, who had started training camp as the No. 2 quarterback, had a particularly difficult night. The young quarterback completed just one of his eight passes for only 27 yards and threw an interception.

This performance comes after a training camp marked by inconsistent play. Ewers had, however, finished the 2025 season as the starter, starting the last three games after Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined.

A battle that could change quickly

Ewers, however, isn't the only quarterback to have struggled. Cam Miller, who is also vying for a spot on the roster, completed just three of his 11 passes for 39 yards and threw two interceptions.

The two backups thus combined for a 4-for-19 performance with three interceptions, which is a red flag for the Dolphins.

Depth issues aren't limited to the quarterback position, however. With the starters out of the game, the backup offensive line also struggled, both in protecting the quarterbacks and in opening up running lanes.

Washington finished the game with 334 total yards, including 174 rushing yards on 41 carries. Miami, for its part, managed only 226 yards.

Some players, however, took advantage of the opportunity to stand out. Wide receiver Douglas notably made a 28-yard catch, while rookies Jacob Rodriguez and Trey Moore continued to impress. Moore, in fact, led Miami with 48 defensive snaps.

The Dolphins still have time to make adjustments. The team has about $16 million available under the salary cap, which could allow it to add reinforcements before the regular season.

For now, Malik Willis seems to have gotten off to a good start, but the performances of Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller could prompt Miami to explore other options to solidify the backup quarterback position.

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