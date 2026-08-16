Gleb Pugachyov: Here’s why he played one game in the junior league

Gleb Pugachyov is currently at Torpedo's training camp in the KHL. He could very well make the team, but for now, nothing is certain in his case.

Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod has already played some preseason games. The most recent one was on August 14 against Dynamo Moscow.

Pugachyov is participating in this training camp, and the club will evaluate whether he deserves a spot in the KHL this season.

However, this morning, Dylan Griffing (a scout in Russia) posted a tweet showing Pugachyov scoring an empty-net goal in an MHL (Russian junior league) game.

Some internet users jumped to the conclusion that Pugachyov had therefore been cut and would not be playing in the KHL.

However, that's not necessarily the case, and here's why this MHL game doesn't mean he's been cut.

First of all, the KHL operates differently from the NHL in several ways. There are more players participating in preseason games, so they are divided into three groups.

Second, young players eligible to play in junior hockey (like Pugachyov) can also play games in the MHL between KHL preseason games. Torpedo's last game was on August 14, while the next one is on August 18, leaving three days off in between.

Pugachyov was therefore able to showcase his skills in an MHL game while waiting for the next preseason game. It's not uncommon to see 17- and 18-year-olds play in the MHL during KHL training camp without having been cut.

My colleague Patrick Guillet explained this well in a recent tweet:

The Canadiens' prospect and first-round pick this year, Gleb Pugachyov, scored into an empty net this morning during a preseason game with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL. UPDATE: Gleb Pugachyov's goal this morning was ultimately credited to… https://t.co/L1dj22jjyO — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 16, 2026

Before jumping to conclusions, it's a good idea to look into the situation, since there are several differences between the KHL and the NHL, and information from Russia isn't necessarily as accessible to hockey fans.

We'll learn more about Pugachyov's future in the KHL this season during Torpedo's next two preseason games (August 18 and 20).

It's worth noting, however, that it wouldn't be the end of the world if Pugachyov were demoted to the MHL (or the VHL, Russia's equivalent of the AHL). That would allow him to play significantly more minutes per game and refine certain aspects of his game.

In a Nutshell

– That would be a major signing for the Yankees.

It's been 12 years since a Japanese player last played in the Bronx. https://t.co/nDPNvWYOML https://t.co/42KFCMs8ZZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 16, 2026

– Cease continues to impress this season.

1⃣0⃣ STRIKEOUTS DYLAN CEASE IS HAVING A DAY pic.twitter.com/7V1E2VYPjh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 16, 2026

– Well done.