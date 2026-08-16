A Quebec Referee Takes Center Stage at the Flag Football World Championships

Quebec is once again well represented on the international flag football scene.

As the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships are currently underway, Catherine Piché is participating in this major competition in a role that highlights her expertise.

The Quebec representative is serving as an international technical official, a role that requires extensive knowledge of the sport, great attention to detail, and a high level of professionalism.

Her presence at this global event is a wonderful recognition of her work and her commitment to the development of flag football. It also helps showcase Quebec's expertise as the sport experiences significant growth on the international stage.

Football Québec also took the opportunity to highlight this appointment on its social media platforms, warmly congratulating Piché on this unique opportunity.

A Major Recognition for Quebec Flag Football

Being selected as an international technical official represents a significant milestone in a sports career. The role involves ensuring the smooth running of the competition and upholding established standards at an event bringing together some of the world's top teams.

For Catherine Piché, this experience therefore represents much more than simply attending an international tournament. It allows her to be part of the organization of a major championship while working alongside officials from different countries.

This recognition also comes at a particularly exciting time for flag football. The sport is set to make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which is helping to significantly increase its visibility around the world.

Canada is among the nations that will be watching this development closely, as Canadian teams also seek to establish themselves among the top international powers.

Piché's participation in the 2026 World Championships thus serves as an excellent showcase for talent from Quebec. His journey demonstrates that opportunities are not limited solely to players and coaches: officials and other Quebec-based professionals can also reach the highest levels.

Football Québec concluded by wishing her an excellent championship and every success as she continues this international experience.

This is a wonderful recognition for Catherine Piché, but also excellent news for Quebec flag football, which continues to gain prominence on the global stage.

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