A former Pro Bowl player comes out of retirement to join the Browns

The Cleveland Browns appear to be on the verge of finalizing a deal with a familiar face.

According to reports by Mary Kay Cabot, the Ohio-based team is expected to sign veteran Za'Darius Smith, who will make a return to the NFL after announcing his retirement last season.

Smith, 33, surprised the football world by ending his career in October 2025 while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He had played in only five games with the team before making that decision.

A few months later, the defensive player appears to have finally changed his mind. The Browns recently invited him to a workout to assess his physical condition and his ability to return to play at the highest level.

The evaluation reportedly went well. Smith reportedly passed his physical, paving the way for him to sign a new contract with Cleveland. The deal could be finalized very soon.

This news marks a return to his roots for the veteran. Smith had previously worn the Browns' uniform for part of his career before being traded to the Detroit Lions during the 2024 season.

A seasoned option for Cleveland's defense

Although he is no longer the dominant player he was in his prime, Smith brings considerable experience to a defensive unit that is dealing with several changes.

Notably, the veteran has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and has had several productive seasons as a specialist in pressuring quarterbacks. In total, he has 70.5 career sacks.

His last season, however, was very short. With the Eagles in 2025, he recorded 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games, including two starts.

The Browns could therefore primarily use Smith in a rotational role, particularly in obvious passing situations. His experience could also prove valuable to the young players on the defense.

His return is particularly significant for Cleveland following the departure of Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The team needed to add depth to the defensive line, and Smith represents an experienced solution.

If the final details of the deal are finalized as expected, Za'Darius Smith should rejoin the organization that originally signed him in 2023. After briefly stepping away from the game, the veteran will now have another opportunity to continue his NFL career.

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