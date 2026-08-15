Shohei Ohtani Offers Financial Aid to Canada
Almost three years ago, Shohei Ohtani was being courted by the Blue Jays. Unsurprisingly, he ultimately chose to sign with the Dodgers.
And this was despite the fact that, for a few minutes, everyone thought he had chosen the Blue Jays. #HeWasOnAPlane
I don't think he regrets his decision, having won two rings (including one against Toronto) with the Los Angeles Dodgers since then.
Because he's so good, Ohtani gets booed in Toronto. But that's all part of the game.
That doesn't stop him, however, from being a good person and helping Canada when the country needs it.
According to Ben Verlander, Ohtani has donated money to several causes, including relief efforts for the wildfires affecting our country.
That's very noble of him.
He may make a lot of money in life, but he isn't obligated to give back. Seeing him do this proves he's a great man.
And what about the pitcher?
Speaking of which, the Dodgers have opened the door for the Japanese pitcher to take the mound before the end of the regular season.
If he feels good after his bullpen session yesterday, he'll repeat that drill once or twice before facing batters a few times. After that, regular-season games could be on the horizon.
The Dodgers have a strong rotation, but if Ohtani is able to pitch, it could make all the difference for a team that's been struggling lately.
After all, let's not forget that even though he doesn't pitch often, he looks like a Cy Young winner when he takes the mound and is at his best.
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