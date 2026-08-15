Shohei Ohtani Offers Financial Aid to Canada

Almost three years ago, Shohei Ohtani was being courted by the Blue Jays. Unsurprisingly, he ultimately chose to sign with the Dodgers.

And this was despite the fact that, for a few minutes, everyone thought he had chosen the Blue Jays. #HeWasOnAPlane

I don't think he regrets his decision, having won two rings (including one against Toronto) with the Los Angeles Dodgers since then.

Because he's so good, Ohtani gets booed in Toronto. But that's all part of the game.

That doesn't stop him, however, from being a good person and helping Canada when the country needs it.

According to Ben Verlander, Ohtani has donated money to several causes, including relief efforts for the wildfires affecting our country.

INCREDIBLE Shohei Ohtani news : I'm being told that once again Shohei Ohtani is stepping up for people and causes in need and is donating well over 7 figures to different organizations listed below: – Venezuela Earthquake relief

– Canadian Wildfire relief

– Kumamoto Earthquake… pic.twitter.com/urVCqDlRPa — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 14, 2026

That's very noble of him.

He may make a lot of money in life, but he isn't obligated to give back. Seeing him do this proves he's a great man.

And what about the pitcher?

Speaking of which, the Dodgers have opened the door for the Japanese pitcher to take the mound before the end of the regular season.

If he feels good after his bullpen session yesterday, he'll repeat that drill once or twice before facing batters a few times. After that, regular-season games could be on the horizon.

Dave Roberts said reports were positive on Shohei Ohtani's bullpen session today and outlined a potential path for Ohtani's return this regular season. If he comes out of today's session feeling good, he'll have another bullpen session (or two), followed by at least two live sessions before a MLB game. https://t.co/YQyy4W4pDS — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 15, 2026

The Dodgers have a strong rotation, but if Ohtani is able to pitch, it could make all the difference for a team that's been struggling lately.

After all, let's not forget that even though he doesn't pitch often, he looks like a Cy Young winner when he takes the mound and is at his best.

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