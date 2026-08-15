MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander Is Making Progress | Daulton Varsho’s Plan

Yankees shortstops have combined for -194 defensive runs saved, the fewest by any team at any infield position (stat dates back to 2003).

George Lombard Jr., whose glove I'm comparing to Troy Tulowitzki's, is the exception. https://t.co/u9LKMRQZdr pic.twitter.com/8IZo4HEh4f

— Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) August 15, 2026