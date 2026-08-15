MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander Is Making Progress | Daulton Varsho’s Plan
Anthony Santander is making progress
He's hitting off a tee.
Aaron Judge is throwing again
Good news in the Bronx.
Daulton Varsho's plan
When he first arrived in Houston, he was staying with Christian Walker.
The Impact of George Lombard Jr.
He's stabilizing the defense.
Trevor Story in the minors
He'll be playing in Triple-A tomorrow as part of his rehab.
Josh Donaldson and Minnesota
He didn't like the fans' lack of passion.
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