MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander Is Making Progress | Daulton Varsho’s Plan

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander Is Making Progress | Daulton Varsho’s Plan
Credit: MLB.com

Anthony Santander is making progress

He's hitting off a tee.

Aaron Judge is throwing again

Good news in the Bronx.

Daulton Varsho's plan

When he first arrived in Houston, he was staying with Christian Walker.

The Impact of George Lombard Jr.

He's stabilizing the defense.

Trevor Story in the minors

He'll be playing in Triple-A tomorrow as part of his rehab.

Josh Donaldson and Minnesota

He didn't like the fans' lack of passion.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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