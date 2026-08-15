Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Placed on the Injured List

This morning, we learned that Ricky Tiedemann has been called up by the Blue Jays. The pitcher, who has long been regarded as a top prospect, will make his Major League debut today.

However, we also learned that Daz Cameron was traveling with the team. He hadn't been activated by the team… but he was there in case Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to go on the injured list.

He was being evaluated for a concussion after colliding with George Lombard Jr. last night.

And in the end, it was confirmed: Vladdy suffered a concussion. He was therefore placed on the seven-day injured list, which is reserved for players who have suffered a concussion.

And Cameron, unsurprisingly, has been activated. Lazaro Estrada was designated for assignment (DFA) to make room for him on the 40-man roster.

ROSTER MOVES: OF Daz Cameron selected to the Major League roster and will be active today 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (concussion) placed on the 7-day IL RHP Lazaro Estrada designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/XJg91bZZVF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 15, 2026

Seeing Guerrero Jr. sit out such a crucial stretch of games for the Blue Jays isn't ideal, let's be honest. He'll miss the last two games of the series against the Yankees, the entire three-game series against the Rays this week, and the first game against the Yankees next weekend.

And that's assuming he'll only be out for seven days—if he isn't back by then, he might miss two more games against the Yankees.

We know Vladdy isn't having a great season, but his presence in the lineup makes a difference. We'll see if the Blue Jays can hold their own in his absence.

And maybe a few days off the field will help him start fresh and finish the season strong, too. But of course, above all, we hope his concussion symptoms clear up quickly—that's not always easy to deal with.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.