The Padres Earn Their Sixth Straight Win

Without much fanfare, the San Diego Padres recorded their sixth straight win by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 yesterday.

This important win was secured by young Bradgley Rodriguez, a 22-year-old reliever with impressive skills and a quality fastball. Rodriguez's save was the first of his career, and this success will certainly not be his last.

The Venezuelan native made his Major League debut in 2025, appearing in seven games with the Padres. Yesterday, he contributed, in his own way, to his team's 51st win of the season. Together with Mason Miller, he forms a formidable relief pitching duo.

The @Padres win again as Bradgley Rodriguez earns his first career save (MLB x @CitizenWatchUS) pic.twitter.com/1DHWnGUedA — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2026

Even though they won't catch the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League West, the Padres are aiming to secure the best second-place spot—and so far, they're doing quite well. With no losses in their last six games, Craig Stammen's squad is positioning itself to achieve its goals.

Of all the teams in the National League playoff race, the Padres are performing the best right now.

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The Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Philadelphia Phillies are locked in a fierce race, and all three teams will have no respite between now and the end of the season. The California team's current performance is a source of hope and suggests they're in a strong position for the final stretch.

Even though a young player stepped up late in yesterday's game, the team's veterans are also contributing to the club's success. Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit a home run during the game. The Padres' shortstop drove in three runs for his team. Catcher Luis Campusano was just as productive as his teammate, also driving in three runs.

In contrast, the Guardians moved further away from a playoff spot with yesterday's loss. For several weeks now, the Guardians have been unrecognizable and are struggling to win their games. The absence of José Ramirez has been a blow, and no one on the team has been able to truly step up and play a key role while he's been out of the lineup. In fact, he's still sidelined by an injury. Ramirez is the undisputed leader of this team and has been inspiring his teammates since his arrival in the majors.

Since Mason Miller had pitched extensively in the previous series, Stammen had no choice but to hand the ball to Rodriguez to finish yesterday's game. Since arriving in San Diego, the young Venezuelan has maintained a 1.98 earned run average, while racking up 68 strikeouts in 63 and two-thirds innings.

With 30 saves in 31 opportunities this season, Miller remains the undisputed number one reliever in San Diego, but let's just say that with Bradley Rodriguez, the Padres' manager has an excellent Plan B should the need ever arise.

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