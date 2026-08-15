The Blue Jays shut out the Yankees

In a crucial game for a spot in the upcoming playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays got off to a strong start in their three-game series against the New York Yankees.

John Schneider's team won 3-1 yesterday at home, but team officials are holding their breath due to an incident that occurred late in the sixth inning involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Jays' first baseman was accidentally struck in the head by George Lombard Jr.'s knee as Lombard Jr. attempted to field a wild throw from a teammate. Guerrero Jr. was unable to avoid the collision but still scored on the play, tying the game at 1-1. No. 27 left the game due to concussion protocol and did not return.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game against the Yankees after a collision at third base. pic.twitter.com/14YJVZetIS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 15, 2026

The home team scored two runs during that eventful sixth inning and never looked back after that.

This important victory puts the Blue Jays, as of this morning, just one game away from a playoff spot.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk gave his team some breathing room by hitting his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning.

It's amazing to see where the Jays stand in the standings right now compared to where they were just a few weeks ago. The near-sweep of the Red Sox has drastically changed the picture and given the Toronto team a real chance to sneak in among the lucky teams that will advance at the end of the regular season.

Let's highlight the strong performance by starter Shane Bieber, who delivered six solid innings for his manager. Bieber struck out five batters en route to his fourth win in 2026. The Jays' ace gave up a home run to Trent Grisham in the sixth inning, the visitors' only run of the game. Gerrit Cole, for his part, pitched just as well, but he was let down by his defense's blunders, suffering his sixth loss of the season in the process.

Louis Varland recorded his 27th save of the season.

Today, in the second game of this series, the Jays' hitters will face another tough challenge against Cy Young Award candidate Cam Schlittler. John Schneider has decided to go with a bullpen day, handing the ball to Braydon Fisher to start the game. Several pitchers will therefore be tasked with keeping the opposing hitters quiet.

Facing the Red Sox and the Yankees back-to-back, the Blue Jays hold their fate in their own hands. Both of these teams are ahead of Toronto in the standings and are well-positioned to secure a spot in the playoffs.

It remains to be seen whether Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will have to sit out any games, as he—despite his struggles at the plate—is a key component of the team and an integral part of the solution moving forward.

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