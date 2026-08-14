MLB in Brief: Next Game at Champ de rêves | Jake Rogers in Chicago
Next Game at the Field of Dreams
It will be on August 12 between Boston and Kansas City.
The Mets linked to Teruaki Sato
The Yankees, Phillies, and Dodgers are also interested in Japan's 2025 MVP.
The All-Star Game
In 2027 and 2028, the Cubs and Giants will host the game, respectively. After that, the Blue Jays and Orioles are expected to host. When will the All-Star Game return to Boston?
Chris Bassitt is back
This will help the Orioles.
Jake Rogers to Chicago
This will help the White Sox.
Change in Anaheim
John Mozeliak is making a positive impact.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.