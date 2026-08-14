MLB in Brief: Next Game at Champ de rêves | Jake Rogers in Chicago

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Next Game at Champ de rêves | Jake Rogers in Chicago
Credit: MLB

Next Game at the Field of Dreams

It will be on August 12 between Boston and Kansas City.

The Mets linked to Teruaki Sato

The Yankees, Phillies, and Dodgers are also interested in Japan's 2025 MVP.

The All-Star Game

In 2027 and 2028, the Cubs and Giants will host the game, respectively. After that, the Blue Jays and Orioles are expected to host. When will the All-Star Game return to Boston?

Chris Bassitt is back

This will help the Orioles.

Jake Rogers to Chicago

This will help the White Sox.

Change in Anaheim

John Mozeliak is making a positive impact.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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