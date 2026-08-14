MLB in Brief: Next Game at Champ de rêves | Jake Rogers in Chicago

Next Game at the Field of Dreams

It will be on August 12 between Boston and Kansas City.

MLB wastes no time and announces that the Field of Dreams game is returning on Aug. 12, 2027, with the Kansas City Royals facing the Boston Red Sox. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 14, 2026

The Mets linked to Teruaki Sato

The Yankees, Phillies, and Dodgers are also interested in Japan's 2025 MVP.

According to @JonHeyman, the Mets are “scouting and considering” Japanese infielder Teruaki Sato, who could join MLB this offseason. Sato, 27, was named the 2025 NPB Central League MVP after hitting 40 home runs for the Hanshin Tigers. He is batting .318 with 27 home runs so far this… pic.twitter.com/2ZpikkEbe8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 14, 2026

The All-Star Game

In 2027 and 2028, the Cubs and Giants will host the game, respectively. After that, the Blue Jays and Orioles are expected to host. When will the All-Star Game return to Boston?

Making the Red Sox and Fenway Park wait over 30 years for an All-Star Game—when it holds the distinction of being perhaps the most memorable host of all time—is certainly a decision by the league. https://t.co/VH5k0O84ef — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 14, 2026

Chris Bassitt is back

This will help the Orioles.

Orioles Reinstate Chris Bassitt From 60-Day IL https://t.co/808NDqz1hp pic.twitter.com/xwccopOGuE — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 14, 2026

Jake Rogers to Chicago

This will help the White Sox.

Great timing for the Chicago White Sox to claim longtime Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers on waivers, per @ChrisCotillo, just before their key three-game series against the Tigers this weekend.

He'll certainly be a valuable asset in the White Sox' advance scouting meetings. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 14, 2026

Change in Anaheim

John Mozeliak is making a positive impact.

John Mozeliak's transparency so far in his short tenure as the Angels' interim GM has been refreshing for a fanbase desperate for clarity. It's also different from how he operated as POBO of the Cardinals. That is intentional:https://t.co/cV3bgxx1UM pic.twitter.com/N5yuiJBDxj — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 14, 2026

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