The Tigers are currently in the playoff picture

At the end of May, the Detroit Tigers had just lost four straight games, had a record of 22 wins and 38 losses, and were 11½ games behind the leader in the American League Central Division.

Then, from July 25 to 29, the Tigers lost four of their five games and fell six games behind the division lead, despite having staged a strong climb up the standings.

Playoff hopes had evaporated by then, and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris was heading toward a fire sale at the trade deadline to subsequently build around the young talent in their farm system.

That's exactly what happened, as the Tigers parted ways with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, as well as another pitcher, Casey Mize.

However, the Tigers' victory yesterday afternoon (Thursday) against the Cleveland Guardians, combined with the Texas Rangers' loss to the Los Angeles Angels late that evening, allowed Detroit to claim the final American League Wild Card spot.

The Tigers now hold a half-game lead over the Rangers as they head into a crucial three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, which begins today (Friday).

MLB

This is reminiscent of the 2024 season, when the Tigers made an improbable run in the final two months of the season to reach the playoffs for the first time in ten years.

It remains to be seen whether manager A.J. Hinch's team can repeat its feats from two years ago, but one thing is certain: this time around, they'll have to do it without Skubal and Mize.

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