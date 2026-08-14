Field of Dreams: The Clemens Family Recreates an Iconic Scene

Last night, the Phillies beat the Twins 7-1. Aaron Nola earned the win, allowing just one run over five innings.

But that's not what stands out.

What stands out most is that this game was played in Iowa as part of the famous “Field of Dreams” game that has been taking place for several years now.

Based on the movie Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball built a baseball stadium in a cornfield. And it once again produced some magnificent images.

Home runs into the corn will NEVER get old. (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/PFGqYwuI1I — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 14, 2026

The game, which was available exclusively on Netflix, provided some great moments.

For example? When former teammates Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber (who hit two home runs yesterday) ate corn on the cob together.

Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo enjoying some corn at #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/s7M6VQJThJ — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

But the best moment belonged to the Clemens family.

Kody, who plays for the Twins, and his famous father Roger chose to recreate a legendary scene from the movie.

As you know, baseball and the father-son relationship are deeply intertwined. Seeing them play catch after the game is therefore iconic.

Of course, they weren't wearing matching uniforms, which, in a way, makes the whole thing even more magical.

All the feels Kody Clemens and his dad, Roger, reenact that iconic scene. #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/CzO8yYj5Id — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

Remember that the 1980s film revolves around an Iowa farmer who hears voices telling him to build a baseball field. Build it, and they will come.

This becomes a gathering place for the Black Sox players and also draws his father there.

PMLB

Colt Emerson in Triple-A.

The Mariners have demoted Colt Emerson to Triple-A, per @RyanDivish. pic.twitter.com/eu27hiGiIu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 14, 2026

Jacob deGrom didn't finish his start yesterday.

Jacob deGrom exited tonight's game after two innings due to right triceps fatigue, according to @McFarland_Shawn. He is two strikeouts shy of 2,000. pic.twitter.com/Qy86YF3lVs — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 14, 2026

All-Time Leaderboard at Dodger Stadium: Max Muncy Tops the List.

Brewers beat L.A. Edwin Diaz blew his third game in a week. What's going on?

Edwin Diaz entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth : 0.2 IP

, 4 H

, 3 ER . His season ERA is now 11.57 pic.twitter.com/ez17TlGnK9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 14, 2026

The Tigers are in position to make the playoffs.

The Tigers ended the day in sole possession of a playoff spot for the first time since May 7 . They were tied for the worst record in baseball on June 1. pic.twitter.com/8JIcdOrOp1 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 14, 2026

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