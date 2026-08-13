MLB in Brief: Progress for Roman Anthony | Tommy John Surgery for Hunter Greene
Progress for Roman Anthony
He could return to Boston shortly and begin a rehab stint soon.
Respect for the Manager
Joe Espada is respected in the Astros' locker room.
Putting His Reputation on the Line
That's exactly what Buster Posey is doing.
Tommy John surgery for Hunter Greene
Tough break.
Spencer Arrighetti in Buffalo on Sunday
That's the plan right now.
How to fix the A's?
Good question.
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