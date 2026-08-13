MLB in Brief: Progress for Roman Anthony | Tommy John Surgery for Hunter Greene

He doesn't need the money or the spotlight that comes with the job.

He has almost nothing to gain.

Yet here Buster Posey is, putting his stellar reputation on the line.

“It's either really admirable or really foolish. And we'll know which when it's over.”https://t.co/UipCGRVLky

— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) August 13, 2026