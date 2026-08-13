MLB in Brief: Progress for Roman Anthony | Tommy John Surgery for Hunter Greene

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Progress for Roman Anthony | Tommy John Surgery for Hunter Greene
Credit: NESN

Progress for Roman Anthony

He could return to Boston shortly and begin a rehab stint soon.

Respect for the Manager

Joe Espada is respected in the Astros' locker room.

Putting His Reputation on the Line

That's exactly what Buster Posey is doing.

Tommy John surgery for Hunter Greene

Tough break.

Spencer Arrighetti in Buffalo on Sunday

That's the plan right now.

How to fix the A's?

Good question.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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